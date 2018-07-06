Check on Toolz Oniru-Demuren’s Birthday Swag 😘

Media personality Toolz Oniru-Demuren is celebrating her birthday and she has released new photos.

Writing in two different Instagram posts, Toolz said:

Happy birthday to me!!! 🎉🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🎊

I’m so grateful and happy and even more grateful!

I was ready to write a long essay…but that’s it…I’m just super grateful to God for everything!!! #GodsGotMe I finally did a birthday shoot loool.

My birthday last year was very blue…but God has done some amazing things for me this year…so I thought why not?

My first birthday as a CEO of anything loool!

Credits:

Photography: @ahamibeleme

Make up: @radiantbyreena

Wig: @ladybnj

Wig styled by: @haircraft_

Outfit: @aimanoshi_d