Death Toll Increases to 30 as Heatwave Sweeps Through Japan

23.07.2018

Japan’s weather agency has recorded an alarming increase in the atmosphere’s temperature. According to multiple reports, the death toll has increased to at least 30 and no less than 100 rushed to the hospital for  heat strokes, as the temperatures rise to a shocking 41.1c, the first in the country’s history.

The Independent UK reports that Japan authorities have warned people to stay away from the sun as much a possible, drink a lot of water and use air conditioners. Health care givers have also warned of an increase in the condition of people with health related problems.

Photo Credit: @realchrisdurand

