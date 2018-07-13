BellaNaija

Donald Trump & Melania meet Queen Elizabeth II

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania on Friday met Queen Elizabeth II.

People reports that the couple visited the Queen at the Windsor Castle as part of their official visit to the UK.

The couple were ushered into the Quadrangle of the castle where they received a Guard of Honour and watched a military march past.

They then joined the Queen inside the castle for tea.

Trump is currently on a visit to the UK, and has met with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Photo Credit: Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

