Eli Roth and Lorenza Izzo announce they’re Divorcing

Another Hollywood marriage has hit the rocks! Popular horror movie director, Eli Roth confirmed that his six year marriage to actress, Lorenza Izzo is over.

The award winning filmmaker shared the news very lightheartedly on his social media platforms adding that they are separating so they don’t “f—ing kill each other”.

While this might come as a shocker to many of their fans, TMZ is reporting that Roth is having a very stress free divorce devoid of bitterness.

Lorenza Izzo stars in Roth’s new thriller, The House With A Clock In Its Walls, set to hit big screens this September.

What this means for enthusiastic fans? Eli Roth is once again one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors. Roth also confirmed that since Tuesday’s announcement, his DM has been overflowing with messages, describing them as “lit”.

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF