Police, EFCC besiege Saraki & Ekweremadu’s Houses | WATCH

Officers of the police force have besieged senate president Bukola Saraki and his deputy Ike Ekweremadu‘s residences, several reports are claiming.

According to videos circulating social media, police officers blocked the convoy of the senate president from leaving his Maitama residence while officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and some police officers took position around Ekweremadu’s house.

Men of the Nigerian Police @PoliceNG has blocked the convoy of the @NGRSenate President @bukolasaraki from leaving his house. This is all part of the plans by the @MBuhari administration to install new leadership of the Senate illegally.@UN @10DowningStreet @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/amVOpbSRlu — ibu thomas🇳🇬 (@Hailfinger1) July 24, 2018

Saraki had been invited by the police to report at their station by 8am on Tuesday following his alleged involvement in the Offa robbery that led to the deaths of scores of persons.

Saraki, in a response to the invitation, said that it is a plot to stop a planned defection by some APC lawmakers during plenary on Twitter.

There are also corruption charges being leveled against Ekweremadu by the EFCC, according to The Nigerian Wailers:

FLASH: EFCC suddenly found a corrupt charge against DSP Ike Ekweremadu while they also tried to rope Senate President @bukolasaraki with offa robbery case, Nigerians are mockin and laughing at Buhari, police and EFCC all over the internet. #SiegeOnSenate pic.twitter.com/j0DPxuvkET — The Nigerian Wailers (@NGRWailers) July 24, 2018

Other reports say police presence in the homes of the senate leaders was a plan to get other pro-Buhari/APC lawmakers to impeach them during plenary.

However, according to Channels, Saraki finally arrived the national assembly and is currently presiding over today’s plenary.