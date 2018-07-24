BellaNaija

Police, EFCC besiege Saraki & Ekweremadu’s Houses | WATCH

24.07.2018

Officers of the police force have besieged senate president Bukola Saraki and his deputy Ike Ekweremadu‘s residences, several reports are claiming.

According to videos circulating social media, police officers blocked the convoy of the senate president from leaving his Maitama residence while officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and some police officers took position around Ekweremadu’s house.

Saraki had been invited by the police to report at their station by 8am on Tuesday following his alleged involvement in the Offa robbery that led to the deaths of scores of persons.

Saraki, in a response to the invitation, said that it is a plot to stop a planned defection by some APC lawmakers during plenary on Twitter.

There are also corruption charges being leveled against Ekweremadu by the EFCC, according to The Nigerian Wailers:

Other reports say police presence in the homes of the senate leaders was a plan to get other pro-Buhari/APC lawmakers to impeach them during plenary.

However, according to Channels, Saraki finally arrived the national assembly and is currently presiding over today’s plenary.

  • Anon July 24, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    The plan to impeach him didn’t work…

    • yin July 24, 2018 at 1:31 pm

      Exactly… Buhari has tried but failed badly… I’m guessing the only way is to harass him and those who are against Buhari!!!

  • Cocoa July 24, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    No day is normal in a jungle. sigh

  • mrx July 24, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Buhari is a learner. he doesn’t deserve second term. Boot him out.

  • TheRealist July 25, 2018 at 4:21 am

    But why is that Twitter post notifying 10 Downing Street and Donald Trump? SMDH

