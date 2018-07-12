Reality Star & Model Shannade Clermont arrested for Debit Card Fraud & Identity Theft

Shannade Clermont one half of the Clermont Twins with sister Shannon, who were models for Kanye West’s Yeezy 6 collection has been charged with wire fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to The Blast, prosecutors say Shannade stole the credit car information “of a man she had visited for a prostitution date and who was found dead in his apartment the next morning from a drug overdose.”

Text messages retrieved from the deceased’s man’s phone showed that Shannade agreed to have a date with him for $400 and investigators say a doorman said Shannade, who he claimed was seen with the deceased hours before his death, said her name was “Audrey”.

Shannade used the deceased person’s identity and two of his debits cards to pay her rent and phone bills, as well as to pay for flights and other online purchases for clothes that were in the thousands of dollars, investigators say.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman in a statement said that that Shannade, a former cast member of the television reality series “Bad Girls Club,” “lived up to her reality series reputation.”

“Clermont’s new reality is federal prosecution for her alleged nefarious conduct,” Berman added.

Prosecutors also say that Shannade, posing as the deceased, created a fake email account and registered it for a Western Union account with which she allegedly initiated a money transfer of $1,000 to her actual name.

Associated Press reports that Shannade who was arrested at LaGuardia Airport after she arrived on a flight was released on a $100,000 bond.

The Blast, quoting a U.S attorney, said Shannade’s bond was co-signed by two “financially responsible persons.” She must also submit to drug testing and treatment, pretrial supervision, surrender all travel documents. She must not possess a firearm and must refrain from “possession of personally identifiable information.”