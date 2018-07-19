Remaining Chibok Girls don’t Want to Come Back – Boko Haram Commander tells Police

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested 22 members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect, 8 of which the force said were involved in the kidnap of 276 from Chibok Secondary School in Borno state.

Parading the suspects, Borno State Commissioner of Police Damian Chukwu said the suspects were arrested at different locations in Borno and Yobe states by officers of the IGP Intelligence Response Team led by DCP Abba Kyari.

Chukwu said that the suspects have confessed to their involvement in the numerous attacks on civilians, security agents, and religious houses.

Speaking to CNN, Kyari said that a top commander of Boko Haram who was also arrested said the remaining Chibok girls won’t be coming back as they have been married to other Boko Haram commanders.

Kyari said: “They said many of the girls have accepted the Boko Haram doctrine and don’t see any reason to leave their husbands. It’s only those that were desperate to come that were released in that swap deal (which saw the release of 82 girls).”

“They confessed that they were part of the group that kidnapped the Chibok girls. One of them, a commander said they were over a 100 members of the militant group took part in that abduction,” Kyari added.

See the police full statement on the arrest below:

Arrest of 22 Dreaded Boko Haram Terrorist BHT Group Members and Leaders Responsible for The Kidnapping of Chibok School Girls, Over 50 Suicide bombings within Maiduguri Borno State and Adamawa State, Invasion of Bama and Gwoza. Several Attacks/Ambush and Killing of Thousands of Innocents Nigerians Including Security Agencies and Civilians in Borno and other Northeastern States of Nigeria.* Recovery Of 11 Ak47 Rifles and other weapons. Irked and worried by the Persistent Suicide Bombings and killing of Innocent Citizens in the North East by the dreaded Boko Haram Terrorist Group Terrorising North Eastern Nigeria, IGP Ibrahim K Idris equipped and deployed the Special Operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team IRT with enough Credible Technical Intelligence to Maiduguri Borno State to trace and Arrest all the TERRORIST Responsible for the Suicide Bombings and other Terrorist Attacks in the North East. After a lot of Planning and use of Advance Technology, Between 04/07/18 and 09/07/18, IRT Special Teams With Support from SARS/CRACK team of Borno State Command Swung into action and eventually Succeeded in arresting 22 Confirmed Boko Haram Terrorists BHT who confessed to several Suicide bomb explosions within Borno and Adamawa States, Kidnapping of the Chibok School Girls, Invasions Of Bama/Gwoza among many other crimes. Suspects narrated various roles each of them played. Amongst them are the Commanders and Coordinators of Suicide Bombings in Borno State, Coordinator and members of the Chibok School Girls Kidnapping, Ambushes on Security agents, Logistics Suppliers and their receivers of gold, international currencies, cows etc. Suspects arrested are:

(1) Mayinta Modu AKA Abor 23yrs from Bama LGA Borno State: He confessed to being one of the Boko Haram Commanders who coordinated and led the kidnapping of the Chibok School Girls in 2014 and Several Attacks on Bama, Gwoza and Mubi towns in Borno and Adamawa States.

(2) Adam Mohammed 20yrs, from Bama LGA Borno: Confessed to have Participated in Chibok School Girls Kidnapping and Coordinating Suicide Bombings

(3) Gujja Jidda 21yrs from Bama LGA Borno State: Confessed to have Participated in the Chibok School Girls Kidnapping and Coordinating Suicide bombings

(4) Mamman Wardi 25yrs from Bama LGA Borno State: Confessed to Participating in the Chibok School Girls Kidnapping and Coordinating Suicide bombings

(5) Alhaji Modu Jidda 29yrs from Bama LGA Borno State: Confessed to have Participated in the Chibok School Girls Kidnapping and Coordinating Suicide Bombings

(6) Ajiri Bulama Dungus 22yrs from Bama LGA: Confessed to have participated in the Chibok School Girls Kidnappings And Suicide Bombings.

(7) Mohammed Abba 20yrs from Bama LGA Borno State: Confessed to have Participated in the Chibok School Girls Kidnapping

(8) Fannami Mustapha 22yrs from Bama LGA Borno State: Confessed to have participated in the Chibok School Girls Kidnapping and Coordinating Suicide Bombings

(9) Adam Mustapha AKA Ba’Adam 20yrs native of Kalabalge LGA: Overall Coordinator and Kingpin of Suicide Bombings in Maiduguri and Adamawa State who conveys female and male suicide bombers from Sambisa Forest to Different locations in Maiduguri and Adamawa States to detonate their Bombs, he also confessed to be mastermind of the suicide bomb blasts in Baga road, Bulunkutu, Custom, Post Office, 3-3, Muna etc in Maiduguri that led to the destruction of lives and prosperities

(10) Mustapha Kanimbu AKA Aaramma 20yrs native of Mobbar Borno State: He is one of the Boko Haram Terrorist Commander who supplies logistics to the group members in Sambisa and also confessed to Have participated in Several Attacks and Killing of Hundreds of people in Maiduguri,

(11) Ibrahim Mala 48yrs native of Gwoza LGA Borno State: He is one of the BHT Commanders who lives in Dalori karekere MMC Borno State and supplies food and logistics to his members in the Sambisa Forrest

(12) Abdullahi Mohammed Gawi 23yrs from Bama LGA Borno State: confessed member

(13) Maina Adam 35yrs from Bama LGA Borno State: confessed Member

(14) Wano Musa 27yrs native of Bama LGA Borno State: confessed member and Coordinating Suicide bombings

(15) Ishaka Musa 26yrs from Bama LGA Borno State: Confessed Member and Coordinating Suicide Bombings,

(16) Abubakar Mohammed 28yrs Native of Nganzai LGA Borno State: Confessed Member and Coordinating Suicide bombings,

(17) Usman Umar 28yrs Native of Bama LGA Borno State: Confessed member and Coordinating Suicide bombings.

(18) Maina Abba 27yrs native of Ngazai LGA Borno State:?confessed to Member

(19) Maina Gambo 24yrs native of Nganzai LGA Borno State: Confessed member.

(20) Abubakar Kori 25yrs native of Nganzai LGA Borno State: Confessed member and Coordinating Suicide Bombings

(21) Bukar Abatcha 39yrs Kanuri by tribe from Marte LGA Borno State, also a confessed member and major Logistics supplier to BHT Commanders living in the Bush

(22) Muhammad Bashir AKA Kalijango 35yrs from Gambaru Ngala a civilian JTF Aiding and Assisting BHT to supply logistics. All the TERRORISTS were arrested in different locations within Borno and Yobe states. All suspects arrested have confessed to be masterminds of several attacks and suicide bomb blasts in Baga Road, 3-3, Custom, Bulunkutu, Post Office, Muna, Kasuwan Shanu, Dalori IDP camp etc etc in Maiduguri and many suicide attacks in Adamawa State, killing of thousands of innocent Nigerians, including ambushes on security agencies and civilians in the many parts of Northeast Nigeria.

11 Rifles and many other weapons and exhibits recovered from the deadly Terrorist group. Suspects are helping the operatives with useful information to arrest the other fleeing BHT Commanders.

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters