Unlucky Lagos Robber arrested after trying to pick pocket of Undercover Policeman

12.07.2018

Unlucky Robber arrested after trying to pick pocket of Undercover Policeman | BellaNaijaA very unlucky robber has been apprehended in Alausa, Ikeja, after attempting to pick the pocket of an undercover policeman.

The Lagos State Rapid Response Squad shared the news of the arrest on their Twitter, with a photo of the robber.

JUST IMAGINE! This lad just picked the pocket of an undercover RRS officer on surveillance duty around Alausa Ikeja. He was caught in the act and arrested. He will be spending the nite with us and we will make sure he’s well served 🥣before his transfer tomorrow. @TunjiDisu1

Just incase you are looking for “osha ojota”, he’s with us 🚔

Very unlucky guy, Osha Ojota.

