Unlucky Lagos Robber arrested after trying to pick pocket of Undercover Policeman

A very unlucky robber has been apprehended in Alausa, Ikeja, after attempting to pick the pocket of an undercover policeman.

The Lagos State Rapid Response Squad shared the news of the arrest on their Twitter, with a photo of the robber.

Very unlucky guy, Osha Ojota.

JUST IMAGINE! This lad just picked the pocket of an undercover RRS officer on surveillance duty around Alausa Ikeja. He was caught in the act and arrested. He will be spending the nite with us and we will make sure he’s well served 🥣before his transfer tomorrow. @TunjiDisu1 pic.twitter.com/lQn8x3xg82 — Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) July 12, 2018

Just incase you are looking for “osha ojota”, he’s with us 🚔 pic.twitter.com/AG4n5Z7blK — Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) July 12, 2018