Serial Entrepreneur Obinwanne Okeke of Invictus Group is our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we’ll be celebrating a young serial entrepreneur from Nigeria who has achieved a lot that not many of his age has.

Obinwanne Okeke, 30 is the founder of Invictus Group of Companies, an investment conglomerate that’s involved in construction, agriculture, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecoms and real estate.

Obinwanne named his company after William Ernest Henley’s popular poem about an undefeated and unconquerable hard worker from an impoverished background who refused to give up.

Obinwanne’s story is quite similar. He was born to a polygamous father as the 17th child. At age 10, he left for boarding school and when he was 16, he lost his father.

He kept moving from one relative to another. Things became difficult but he wanted a better life for himself and his mother.

As a teenager, Obinwanne took courses in business management as well as obtained a diploma as a computer technician.

He later moved to Australia to study, where he said he “did all kinds of jobs just to survive.”

Hestarted an events/entertainment company for students called Invictus media and also interned at a poverty alleviation NGO in the country.

While in Australia, he founded Literacy Africa International to raise “awareness about literacy problem among children in Africa.”

He also sourced for donors of used children books across Australia and shipped them to disadvantaged kids across Africa.

He saved some money, came back to Nigeria, and invested it in his business.

In 2016, Obinwanne was named in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list and was featured in the magazine’s June cover.

In 2017, Invictus Group was named as Africa’s Most Innovative Investment Company of the Year by African Brand Congress.

The same year, Obinwanne was nominated in the Young African Business Leader (West Africa) category for the All Africa Business Leaders Awards ( AABLA).

We celebrate Obinwanne for pursuing his dreams and empowering others in the process.