U.S. President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania arrive in the UK for Official Visit & Attend Welcome Reception

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Stansted Airport on July 12, 2018, in Essex, England.
The President of the United States and First Lady touched down in the UK on Air Force One for their first official visit. Whilst they are there they will have dinner at Blenheim Palace, visit Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers and take tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle.
A few hours after arrival there was a welcome ceremony at Blenheim Palace.
The Prime Minister hosted dinner for the President and First Lady and business leaders as part of the First Couple’s official visit to the UK.
See photos below.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool | Ben Stansall – WPA Pool | Dan Kitwood | Leon Neal |
Damn!!! Melania is dripping!!!!😍😍
dripping of what?
Mschew, constantly over dressed…I don’t blame her, she has no sense of belonging…the only thing sure for her is 50% of Trump’s wealth, apart from that, she is not different from IG Slay mamas…they stand for nothing
Why are you angry?
Are you minding petty Chimamanda that sees sadness in Melania. I see a woman who is content in herself and is confident in her role. We can’t all be academics, let the model be first lady, proudly.
The dress is wearing her.