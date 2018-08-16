BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#ArethaFranklin: John Legend, Hillary Clinton, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Al Sharpton pay Tribute following her Death

16.08.2018 at By 2 Comments

American singer and songwriter Aretha Franklin passed on today at the age of 76 in her Detroit home after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The news was confirmed by her publicist in a statement:

Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute.

In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.

We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.

Since news of her passing, several celebrities, politicians and thought leaders have taken to social media to pay their tributes to the legend.

See some of the tributes below.

Tim Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Apple

Shaun King, American Writer

John Legend, American Singer

Annie Lennox, Scottish Singer

Zara Larsson, Swedish singer

Hillary Clinton, American Politician

Diana Ross, American Singer

Paul McCartney, English Singer-songwriter

Claire McCaskill, United States Senator

Rebecca Ferguson, Swedish actress

Ringo Starr, Musician

Carole King, American Composer

Al Sharpton, American Activist

Elton John, Singer

Barbra Streisand, American Singer-songwriter

Clive Davis, American Record Producer

Christina Aguilera, American Singer

2 Comments on #ArethaFranklin: John Legend, Hillary Clinton, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Al Sharpton pay Tribute following her Death
  • Miss Fine August 16, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Rest in perfect peace Ms Franklin

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Merriment August 16, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    You’ll forever peacefully rest in our hearts Queen

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija