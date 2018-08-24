BellaNaija

IPOB: Nigerians protest arrest of over 100 Women Demanding Whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu

Nigerians are calling for the release of over 100 women arrested by Imo police last week Friday.

The women, members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) took to the streets to demand for the whereabouts of their leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu had disappeared last year when there was a clash between him and the military at his residence in Abia last year.

The women were arrested on Friday and charged to court on Monday.

According to Premium Times, the protesters “barricaded the popular Government House Roundabout and created a chaotic atmosphere around the area.” The report also added that the women “disrupted vehicular movement and other activities in some parts of the town.”

Imo Police commissioner Dasuki Galadanchi sent a special team who succeeded in arresting some of them after being met with resistance.

The women were arrested for conducting an illegal assembly and holding an unlawful protest, Imo police PRO Andrew Enwerem said.

Of the 114 women arrested, 2 were said to have slumped before their arraignment, thus causing their names to be removed from the charge sheet.

The 112 women pleaded not guilty to the charges read against them, and were refused bail by the magistrate, S.K. Durumba who adjourned the case to September 3rd.

Punch reports that on Thursday, 15 more women were arraigned for same reasons and were remanded in custody, increasing the number to 127. The report added that at least 25 of the women were moved from the Owerri federal prison to Okigwe prison due to congestion.

Nigerians are calling for the release of the women, using the hashtags #FreeOwerri112 and #FreeTheOwerri114

