Jones Abiri, Journalist detained by DSS for over 2 Years Freed

Jones Abiri, a journalist and publisher/editor-in-chief of Weekly Source Newspaper who has been in detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) for over 2 years has been released.

According to Premium Times, Abiri, a Yenagoa-based journalist was released after he met his bail conditions on Wednesday, his lawyer Samuel Ogala said.

Abiri was arrested over allegations he was linked to armed militancy in the Niger Delta.

The DSS, according to Premium Times, later disclosed that Abiri made confessional statement saying he’s been terrorising citizens and expatriates in the Niger Delta.

Following public outcry, Abiri was eventually arraigned in July, the same month he was arrested 2 years prior.

He was arraigned at a Chief Magistrate’s Court alongside Collins Opume, a student of Niger Delta University (NDU) who is believed to have been in custody the same time as Abiri, but was not heard of until now.

Last week, the court reviewed Abiri’s bail conditions and said he should be released on presenting two sureties, one of whom should be a federal government employee not below level 8, residing within the FCT.

