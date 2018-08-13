Maryam Sanda who Allegedly Fatally stabbed Husband gives Birth

Maryam Sanda, the woman who allegedly fatally stabbed her husband has been delivered of a baby boy, Sahara Reporters is reporting.

The sad incident took place in November 2017. She was said to have stabbed her husband in the neck, chest and genital area and also took him to the hospital where he died.

Sanda who was arrested and charged for culpable homicide, had applied for bail, telling the court she was three months pregnant.

The court still remanded her in prison, but released her after it received medical reports confirming her pregnancy.

Sahara Reports reports that “a low-key naming ceremony will hold on Tuesday August 14, 2018, meaning the baby was born last Tuesday, August 7, 2018.”

Sanda is the daughter of Maimuna Aliyu, the former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Limited.

The deceased husband Bilyamin Bello is the son of Haliru Bello, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).