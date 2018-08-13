Maryam Sanda who Allegedly Fatally stabbed Husband gives Birth

Maryam Sanda, the woman who allegedly fatally stabbed her husband has been delivered of a baby boy, Sahara Reporters is reporting.
The sad incident took place in November 2017. She was said to have stabbed her husband in the neck, chest and genital area and also took him to the hospital where he died.
Sanda who was arrested and charged for culpable homicide, had applied for bail, telling the court she was three months pregnant.
The court still remanded her in prison, but released her after it received medical reports confirming her pregnancy.
Sahara Reports reports that “a low-key naming ceremony will hold on Tuesday August 14, 2018, meaning the baby was born last Tuesday, August 7, 2018.”
Sanda is the daughter of Maimuna Aliyu, the former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Limited.
The deceased husband Bilyamin Bello is the son of Haliru Bello, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
She took in the same month she murdered her husband. Gives me the chills. God keep and bless the children. Amen.
…..if you are in any avoidable but dangerous situation, relationship, place or anything.
Please stay safe…….even if the woman were sent to jail, the man is late and probably battling issues in the other world. I am not sure if the dead see what happens after them but I know it hurts people who they leave behind…….please even if yo don’t love yourself, pity your loved ones.
…and don’t tell me he caused it bcoz he cheated. well we all cheat in one way or the other, from God, to friends, to business partner, to employers, to employees, to love interests, to even our kids we all cheat and nobody has killed us yet neither do we think we deserve death..
Cheating is cheating…….its lack of integrity.
So if you know of any area of your life where you lack integrity you are just as bad as the man who cheats. So be careful how you point that accusing finger otherwise your might be the first to get cut.
Ironically she will also have her story to tell.
Speak for yourself,we dont all cheat. Ĺiving a life of holiness and purity may seem impossible but its doable (if there’s a word like that) if you depend on God, his word and his spirit you will always triumph. Lets stop making statements that motivates poeple to continue in their sin, if you know you are living in sin ask God for mercy and dont delay you kight not have another chance to repent, come out of it and trust him for a new consistent life in christ JESUS. You are LOVED.
Yes cocoa i have heard of cases like that where the woman during pregnancy gets violent. The medically inclined persons have a name for such cases but in all my dear we know life is more spiritual than physical, yes God gives inspiration for medical treatment but the word of God is the permanent solution to ANY kind of medical issue or anything its called accept jesus christ and believe his word in your heart with an affirmative confession and you are delivered. I guess its stoo simple for some to believe.
I have an Aunt who got very violent during her pregnancies. Usually in 1st trimester. She was literally a raging lunatic with terrible temper. One incident like that her husband left the house in he middle of the night out of fear that his life was in danger. Could hormones have played a role in this girl’s snapping? Not excusing murder but this girl just had a baby 9 months after she killed her husband. Chill-inducing for real
I’ve never heard of pregnancy induced psychosis or aggression before. This was clearly a case of allowing the devil use you through anger. She was angry…it was prompted by something she felt the man was doing wrong…..it wasnt a random psychotic episode.
Refer to DIDI for my conclusion.
