APC says Ambode has refused to collect Membership Card

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is yet to collect his membership card.

PM News reports that this was revealed by Tunde Balogun, the party’s state chairman, at a press conference at the party secretariat in Ogba.

Balogun said he has tried to reach the governor on several occasions but the governor has consistently rejected calls.

The Lagos State Governor had on Sunday held a press conference where he claimed Jide Sanwo-Olu, the State Assembly-backed candidate, has once been arrested for spending fake American dollars in a nightclub.

Watch Balogun speak below: