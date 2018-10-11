“I could say I’m the most bullied person in the world” – US First Lady Melania Trump

First lady Melania Trump says her “Be Best” policy platform targeting online bullies is personal.
In a sneak peek from her exclusive ABC interview, she says she’s the most bullied person in the world. After being prompted by the interviewer, she adds, “One of them”.
During the interview, she spoke about bullying, her anti-bullying “Be Best” initiative and how it targets social media and online behavior.
She says, “We need to educate the children of social-emotional behavior, so when they grow up, they know how to deal with those issues. That’s very important.”
Watch below.
EXCLUSIVE: First lady Melania Trump says her “Be Best” policy platform targeting online bullies is personal. “I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world,” she tells ABC. https://t.co/iiEv5Z3ijv pic.twitter.com/CWZ7g9by27
— ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2018
Because you keep doing stupid shit like wear Nazi and colonial impression clothing to a continent still cracking under the punishing weight of the first, second, and third waves of colonialism. If you really did not understand your outfits then perhaps we now know why you married your hubby – ya got a small brain.
Girl bye
Tell that to your husband, Trump. He’s the biggest bully in the world. You married a bully, misogynist, egoistic, insecure man. Your chose that life. Hilary clinton, Michelle obama, even me can say the same thing. Have several seats
Well… she is married to the most influential bully in the world so she might actually be the most bullied person in the world… she just not accusing the right bullies… she needs to look closer… at home…
Featuring the same Eastern European woman who went around perpetuating the Birther lie against the then sitting historic President!
The same woman who went around demanding in her mangled English, to see Michelle Obama’s husband’s birth certificate – And calling it a “fake”! And inciting even more hate and death threats – which were already at unprecedented levels – against the historic black First Couple in the White House;
This same imported woman who for years aided and egged on the white supremacists who now make up the bulk of her support base and staff, inciting hate against the Obamas, and caring nothing about traumatizing and hurting the then minor and still very young Obama daughters.
The funny thing is that Michelle Obama who continues to get death threats to this day, even now that they no longer live in the White House, has never whined, while this awful, lying, plagiarizing, over-entitled, self-centered, self-pitying, imported 3rd wife who has been again and again, excused, absolved and endlessly coddled – because, white and “damsel” – gets no death threats and little criticism considering her many brazen lies …yet she still whines and throws pity-parties and is all aggrieved for no reason other than she expected to be the center of attraction – and get to preen on Vogue magazine covers on-demand, but nobody gives a rats patootie about her conniving, cruel, complicit, contrived, counterfeit, lazy, underhanded, barely literate, narcissistic, wannabe, plastic, surgically altered, padded b*tt..
So narcissistic, callous and hollow is this woman that her “initiative” as “first lady” is based on – and entirely all about her! With all the children suffering untold hardship and being bullied in America and around the world, she still managed to make it all about herself and her imagined “victimization”.