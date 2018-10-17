“Anybody entering the US illegally will be arrested and detained” – Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has insisted that anyone entering the country illegally will be arrested and detained.

US authorities have for months been separating families and detaining immigrants, including minors, who enter the border illegally despite calls and protests against the act.

Trump, on Twitter, has said the country will continue to arrest and detain those who enter the country illegally.

Anybody entering the United States illegally will be arrested and detained, prior to being sent back to their country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2018

He added that the United States has told Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador that they will stop proving them with aid if they allow their citizen journey to the US with the intention to enter illegally.

We have today informed the countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador that if they allow their citizens, or others, to journey through their borders and up to the United States, with the intention of entering our country illegally, all payments made to them will STOP (END)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2018