“It’s no concern or focus of mine” – Melania on Donald Trump’s Alleged Infidelities | WATCH

U.S First Lady Melania Trump speaks to ABC News‘ Tom Llamas in a no-holds-barred interview during her first solo trip to Africa last week.
She brushes aside allegations of her Donald Trump‘s infidelity, saying: “I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do.”
The section of the interview also touches on a time when Trump’s lawyer said Melania trusts her husband and knows the allegations are not true.
Melania’s media team later released a statement saying she has not discussed anything with the lawyer.
She reiterated that statement and when asked why the lawyer would have said that, she said: “you need to ask him”.
On the question “Do you love your husband?” she said: “Yes, we’re fine. Yes”
The interview is part of an ABC Exclusive “Being Melania” – a no-holds-barred interview with the First Lady set to air Friday night.
Watch:
I feel so sorry for this lady. I understand that saying your husbands’ infidelity is no concern of yours is how you keep a brave face. Please take every protective precaution you can if you are still bedding this man that sleeps with prostitutes.
Puhleeze!
She was sleeping with Trump while he was still married to his 2nd wife! She’s no different – and is just as bad, if not worse than the women you describe as “prostitutes”.
If he’ll do it with you, he’ll do it to you.
She did it with Trump, and he then turned around and did it to her.
There are tapes of her and Trump boasting on various radio and t.v shows about their sex life. While he was still married to wife #2!. But now she laughably wants to be cast as “respectable” ..,and “sympathetic” and a “victim” – of the very same notorious adulterer she happily hooked up with?!
Melania Trump is no victim. Nor respectable or sympathetic. She’s as awful as they come. The fact that she’s now nearly perfected her gaslighting victim/damsel act – And is not as bellicose as her husband, does not make her any less callous, dishonest, narcissistic, nasty, vindictive and obnoxious.
She and Trump are well-matched …two soulless, immoral, narcissistic peas in a pod. And very much deserving of each other.
Karma has not even begun to mete out to her – and her sugar daddy turned husband, their just desserts.
Hmm. This is a must watch…..