“It’s no concern or focus of mine” – Melania on Donald Trump’s Alleged Infidelities | WATCH

U.S First Lady Melania Trump speaks to ABC News‘ Tom Llamas in a no-holds-barred interview during her first solo trip to Africa last week.

She brushes aside allegations of her Donald Trump‘s infidelity, saying: “I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do.”

The section of the interview also touches on a time when Trump’s lawyer said Melania trusts her husband and knows the allegations are not true.

Melania’s media team later released a statement saying she has not discussed anything with the lawyer.

She reiterated that statement and when asked why the lawyer would have said that, she said: “you need to ask him”.

On the question “Do you love your husband?” she said: “Yes, we’re fine. Yes”

The interview is part of an ABC Exclusive “Being Melania” – a no-holds-barred interview with the First Lady set to air Friday night.

