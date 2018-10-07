Melania Trump admits she’s told President Trump to ‘Put his Phone Down’

The FLOTUS, on Saturday, ended her week-long trip to Africa with a visit to Giza, Egypt. During her meeting with the press in Giza, she opened up about how she deals with her husband’s love for social media and some of his controversial statements.

In a video shared by CNN, Melania Trump, while responding to a question from a journalist, admitted that while her husband’s voice doesn’t overshadow hers like is commonly believed, she also isn’t afraid to tell him exactly how she feels about a subject matter.

She shared, “Well, I don’t always agree [with] what he thinks and I tell him that. I give him my honest opinion and honest advice. Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn’t.”

She added, “But I have my own voice and my own opinions and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel”.

On if she has asked him to ‘put down his phone’ which is in reference to his use of Twitter, she said ‘Yes’.

Watch the video:



This comes after the First Lady was heavily criticized on Twitter for her outfit to Kenyan. Melania wore a pith helmet which is commonly believed to be a symbol of European colonialism in Africa.