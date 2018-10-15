Police, EFCC “do not know anything” about Governor Ganduje’s alleged Bribery Videos

Both the Nigeria Police Force and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have said they “do not know anything” about the videos allegedly showing Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje receiving packets of foreign currency from unknown contractors.

Two videos have so far been released by the Daily Nigerian which alleges 13 others exist, showing Ganduje receiving what has been said to be bribe from the contractors.

The total sum the state governor allegedly received amounts to $5 million.

The Kano State Government, after the release of the first video, issued a statement claiming the video is a doctored one.

Speaking to Premium Times, both law enforcement agencies have said they “do not know anything” about the videos.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, told Premium Times:

If they are talking about issues, let them resolve their issues. Whether we are going to look at it is a different matter, but for now, I do not know anything.

The Kano State Police Commissioner Rabiu Yusuf echoed that he too does “not know anything.” He said:

I am in Abuja, I have not seen the video not to talk of even investigating. I am not in town so I do not know anything pertaining to that for now.