Oshiomhole reportedly detained by DSS, asked to Resign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was, according to The Cable, detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The former Edo State Governor was reportedly detained on Sunday for 9 hours.

A source who spoke to The Cable said some APC governors alleged that he collected bribes during the party’s primaries.

The APC Chairman was reportedly asked to resign. The source said:

Adams Oshiomhole was arrested by the DSS, they didn’t show him any petition. It was alleged by some governors that he collected bribe during the primaries. He was told to resign and he told DSS operatives that he will resign if he loses the confidence of the president. He said everything the party did, he (Buhari) was in the know.