Birthday Dinner Turned Proposal! Liz & Kevin’s Surprise #BNBling

When Liz woke up on her birthday, all she had in mind was to have a great time celebrating with her friends. But her forever love, Kevin had a different plan in mind, he was going to officially ask her to spend forever with him. He did and here’s how it went down.

First the Ghanaian bride-to-be, Liz gives a little insight into the day:

It happened on my birthday, whilst dining at the Novikov Restaurant in London. I was expecting my birthday dessert to say happy birthday as per usual. But instead, it said, “Will you marry me?”

Just because she was excited, she shared on her Instagram:

I said yes to the man of my dreams, my best friend and the love of my life. A week later and it still feels surreal. I can’t quite put into words how this feels or process it all. But I know I can’t stop smiling and thinking about our future. I rarely share private moments and protect what I love from this world, but I feel at peace to share this. My birthday will never be the same again, as this date is even more special. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Thank you for being the light to my darkness, for always believing in me, encouraging me and loving me unconditionally. Thank you God for creating my other half, I couldn’t have wished for a better man. Love you coco pops forever and always. Cheers to our new chapter 🥂.

