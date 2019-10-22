Connect with us

News Scoop

EFCC has Arrested this Social Media Sensation - Here's Why!

News

Why Yobe adopting Hausa as Language of Instruction in Schools is a Good Idea

News

Why are Nigerians Excited about Justin Trudeau's Re-Election 🧐?

News

Nigerians trend #JournalismIsNotACrime after Investigative Journalist Fisayo Soyombo is Allegedly Threatened with Arrest

News Scoop

Journalist ‘Fisayo Soyombo goes Undercover to Reveal Drug abuse, Sodomy & Pimping in Ikoyi Prison (Part II)

News Scoop

Glory Osei Releases Statement Concerning Alleged Fraud & Hostility to Employees

News

FG Orders Suspension of Planned USSD Service Charge

News

Residents warned to take Caution as Lion Escapes from Kano Zoo

News

Kidnappers Demand N50m Ransom for Police Chief

Inspired News Scoop

"I believed I could achieve it and I did" - Nigeria's First Female Fighter Jet Pilot Kafayat Sanni

News

EFCC has Arrested this Social Media Sensation – Here’s Why!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In the effort to eradicate corruption in Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is leaving no stone unturned to wipe out internet-related fraud.

Social media sensation and self-acclaimed bureau de change, Ismaila Mustapha, better known as Mompha was arrested by EFCC operatives on Friday, October 18.

In a statement shared on their official social media page, EFFC revealed Mompha was arrested for allegedly involving in internet-related fraud and money laundering.

Read the statement below:

Alleged Internet fraud, Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Ismaila Mustapha, a.k.a Mompha.

The EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested a renowned Social Media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha for an alleged involvement in internet related fraud and money laundering.

The suspect was arrested on Friday 18, October 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Dubai Emirate following series of intelligence reports received by the Commission.

According to the EFCC operatives, “actionable cross border intelligence received from collaborative law enforcement agencies about his alleged involvement in the criminal activities further strengthened our suspicion”.
Ismaila allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the guise of being a Bureau de Change operator.

Investigations have also revealed that Ismaila is only using the BDC business, he jointly owned with his siblings, as a decoy to launder his proceeds of crime.

However, the suspect has volunteered useful information to the operatives and has admitted to be reasonably involved in the first two cases he was alleged to be involved.

At the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total worth of over Twenty Million Naira (N20, 000, 000: 00) was recovered from him. The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Photo Credit: officialefcc

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond the Twitter Dragging of Glory Osei & Muyiwa Folorunsho, Nigerians Need to Pay Closer Attention to a Few More Things

Ehi Agbashi: The Nigerian Society Has Failed Victims of Sexual Abuse

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love Is War’

Farida Yahya: Wanna Grow Your Network? These 3 Tips Should Help

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Advertisement
css.php