EFCC has Arrested this Social Media Sensation – Here’s Why!

In the effort to eradicate corruption in Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is leaving no stone unturned to wipe out internet-related fraud.

Social media sensation and self-acclaimed bureau de change, Ismaila Mustapha, better known as Mompha was arrested by EFCC operatives on Friday, October 18.

In a statement shared on their official social media page, EFFC revealed Mompha was arrested for allegedly involving in internet-related fraud and money laundering.

Read the statement below:

Alleged Internet fraud, Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Ismaila Mustapha, a.k.a Mompha. The EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has arrested a renowned Social Media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha for an alleged involvement in internet related fraud and money laundering. The suspect was arrested on Friday 18, October 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Dubai Emirate following series of intelligence reports received by the Commission. According to the EFCC operatives, “actionable cross border intelligence received from collaborative law enforcement agencies about his alleged involvement in the criminal activities further strengthened our suspicion”.

Ismaila allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the guise of being a Bureau de Change operator. Investigations have also revealed that Ismaila is only using the BDC business, he jointly owned with his siblings, as a decoy to launder his proceeds of crime. However, the suspect has volunteered useful information to the operatives and has admitted to be reasonably involved in the first two cases he was alleged to be involved. At the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total worth of over Twenty Million Naira (N20, 000, 000: 00) was recovered from him. The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Photo Credit: officialefcc