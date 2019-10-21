Niyi Ademoroti: All the Gaffes + High Points at the 2019 Headies

You bide the arrival of The Headies every year much in the same way you bide the arrival of the Nigerian elections: you hope that this time they’ll get it right, but know, also, that this won’t be the case.

The Headies in recent years has been especially disorganised, with the 2017 Headies not taking place at all, and the 2018 one coming in May. That’s in addition to the consistently bad footage.

The Headies, formerly the Hip Hop World Awards, debuted in 2006, and is often referred to by its organisers as “Nigeria’s Foremost and Biggest Music Awards.” This year’s was a fast burning affair: the Nomination Build Up List (and call for nominations) arrived in September 17, and the event took place just a little over a month later, on October 19. Between those two we had the Nominees List (October 1) and the official hosts (Nancy Isime and Reminisce) announcements (October 14). Hardly enough time to allow for an extended discourse, some bubbling anticipation, or even just plain old excitement.

As if afraid to disappoint, the organisers failed to let us know when exactly on the 19th the show would begin. So when 8 PM arrived, not many of us knew to tune in. And that was just fine, because soon enough it was clear that although the show had begun airing, the awards proper wouldn’t start until much later, with the first two hours allotted to red carpet appearances and awkward throwbacks. But, you know, it’s cool.

It was apparent early on that the video quality was the same as it had always been: something in the range of 240p. But it was sort of expected, so it was easy to forgive. Also easy to overlook, despite it being the year of our lord 2019, was the absence of online streaming. A Facebook live stream shared at the start of the show was taken down soon after.

More difficult to get over were the many gaffes during the show. We had more than once the hosts stalling because the organisers just weren’t ready to proceed. The ever-graceful Nancy Isime saved the show with her humour, stalling with jokes and imploring us to stare at her instead. On and on the awkward moments came, including one of host Reminisce accosting Best Vocal Performance (Male) winner WurlD‘s cousin, when he came to receive the award on the singer’s behalf. Kemismallz, too, was thrown into an awkward situation when she climbed on stage to present the Best Rap Single award with DJ Sose. Waiting for the organisers to get their act together, she hummed and sang to entertain the audience.

None, though, was as awkward as the presentation of the Artiste of the Year award. That was just … off. On stage at a music event, to present the most prestigious award of the night, was an unfamiliar woman, who even after introducing herself with her name, Rita Daniels, remained unknown to most. And even after she clarified her kinship with fame (“aka Regina Daniel‘s mother”) we still didn’t understand why she was presenting. What’s worse was her novice was obvious: the fidgeting and hair flips, awkward wave, gauche belching, and her, first, announcing her famous daughter’s name as the winner, before announcing the true winner. Yeah. Awkward.

But this is not to say that the 2019 Headies was a failure. Far from it. It was an entertaining show, with many of our favourite entertainers, both from the distant past and of the now, climbing the stage.

Still, it wasn’t exactly a success either, with the frankly substandard organisation—that video quality, come on. It’s 2019. And although the sound was much better than last year’s— when it was difficult to hear, even, some announcements—the performances still sounded clunky.

We hope next year’s will be a remarkable improvement, even though, as always, we know it probably won’t be.

Photo Credit: @the_headies