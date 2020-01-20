Connect with us

EFCC's Arrest of 89 Alleged Yahoo Boys in Ibadan Has Got People Talking

President Buhari Visits Prince Charles in Scotland

Report says this Facial Recognition App lets Strangers find your Info with Just Your Photo

"There really was no other option" - See Prince Harry's Emotional Speech About Royal Exit

Isabel dos Santos' is Under Investigation for Corruption | Here's What We Know

Thomas Markle says Meghan & Harry are "Destroying" and "Cheapening" the Royal Family

Prince Harry & Meghan are No Longer Working Members of The Royal Family

See the Priceless Moment Anthony Joshua Presented his Championship Belts to President Buhari

Shehu Sani is Suing EFCC N100 Million for Illegally Detaining him

#BNQuoteoftheDay

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it has arrested 89(!) suspected internet fraudsters in a club, in one night, in Ibadan.

They shared on their Twitter that the suspected internet fraudsters were arrested at Club 360 in Oluyole Extension, Ibadan, “according to intelligence.”

The commission confiscated several vehicles, laptops and “sophisticated phones,” they reported.

Folks on Twitter are questioning how the EFCC exactly figured out that all 89 people arrested in the club were indeed internet fraudsters. Were people having fun randomly arrested, they ask. It’s a little odd that 89 internet fraudsters in Ibadan decided to visit the same club in one night, they say.

Regular law-abiding folks who regularly visit the club also shared that they too, perhaps, would have been arrested were they at the club on that night.

See what people are saying:

