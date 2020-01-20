EFCC’s Arrest of 89 Alleged Yahoo Boys in Ibadan Has Got People Talking

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it has arrested 89(!) suspected internet fraudsters in a club, in one night, in Ibadan.

They shared on their Twitter that the suspected internet fraudsters were arrested at Club 360 in Oluyole Extension, Ibadan, “according to intelligence.”

The commission confiscated several vehicles, laptops and “sophisticated phones,” they reported.

EFCC Arrests 89 ‘Yahoo-Boys’ in Ibadan Night Club The EFCC Ibadan zonal office, at the weekend, arrested 89 suspected internet fraudsters at the popular Club 360 located on the Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.#SayNoToCorruption pic.twitter.com/kEHj4lmEQJ — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) January 20, 2020

In preparation for the late night operation, officers of the commission had carried out series of discreet surveillance on the nature of activities going on in the nightclub which, according to intelligence, was notorious for harboring suspected internet fraudsters. — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) January 20, 2020

The suspects are undergoing further interrogation. For more stories, visit https://t.co/hImWyuPQor — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) January 20, 2020

Folks on Twitter are questioning how the EFCC exactly figured out that all 89 people arrested in the club were indeed internet fraudsters. Were people having fun randomly arrested, they ask. It’s a little odd that 89 internet fraudsters in Ibadan decided to visit the same club in one night, they say.

Regular law-abiding folks who regularly visit the club also shared that they too, perhaps, would have been arrested were they at the club on that night.

See what people are saying:

Only a fool will believe this.

89 Yahoo boys. Y’all are a joke. What were they all doing in the club at once? Abi they were hosting Yahoo Boy PTA meeting? Rubbish!!! — I R U N N I ∆ ™ (@Irunnia2) January 20, 2020

Anytime I’m in Ibadan, I always go to this spot to hangout cos it’s very close to my parents house. Had it been I was in IB over the weekend I would have been part of these guys and I’m not a yahoo boy. You have also killed someone’s business, EFCC this is so wrong — animasaun idris a (@animasaun_a) January 20, 2020

Dear EFCC, Thank for carrying out your duties, but please note that there are some amoung those arrested who are just night crawlers, kindly and thoroughly separate the chaff from the wheat so all will not suffer. — Major General Abiodun Samuel (@arcsamuel) January 20, 2020

EFCC arrested waitresses and bartenders. According to intelligence indeed — ScientologisT (@Omini_Smoochey) January 20, 2020

So 89 yahoo boys went to the club thesame night 🙄🙄, something is wrong somewhere. — Pinchuk 🇺🇦🇳🇬 (@KoboMarleyy) January 20, 2020

in a nutshell, NIGERIANS STOP GPING TO NIGHTCLUB abi? SARS will invade NIGHTCLUB, Police will invade NIGHTCLUB, EFCC invades NIGHTCLUB. Do our security services know the meaning of INTELLIGENCE — Ayodele Daramola (@AyodeleDaramola) January 20, 2020

So 89 yahoo boys all agreed to club on the same day in one club. Yahoo conference — harbiolarOmo_march (@MisterAbiola) January 20, 2020