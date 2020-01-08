Connect with us

News

EFCC is Set to Re-open Peter Odili’s Money Laundering Case 13 Years After

News

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spotted During Visit to Canada House

News

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala & Senegal's Sadio Mane Named CAF 2019 African Players of the Year | See Full List

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

News

Finance Minister says FG Will Move Very Fast in 2020 to Pull 100M Nigerians Out of Poverty

News

The UAE wants to Start Giving 5-Year Visas to Tourists

News

#SexForGrades: University of Ghana says Its Lecturers Aren't Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

News Promotions

UBA begins the New Year with a Big Leap on Massive Recruitment, Promotions & Salary Increment

News

“I will be standing down in 2023" — President Buhari Says He Won't Run for a Third Term

Career Events Features Inspired Living News

We Couldn't Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here's a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

News

EFCC is Set to Re-open Peter Odili’s Money Laundering Case 13 Years After

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 min ago

 on

Fourteen years after former Rivers State governor Peter Odili prevented The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating him for a 100 billion money laundering case, the EFCC has now announced its decision to reopen the case.

The former Rivers governor got a court injunction preventing the EFCC from investigating or arresting him in 2007, and the anti-corruption agency was also restrained from probing him and the finances of the Rivers state government, TheCable reports.

However, the acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday, said investigation into allegations of money laundering against the former governor will be reopened. He also warned against oil bunkering in the Niger Delta, saying it is economic sabotage. Magu said:

“I think Rivers is the next to Lagos in terms of crime. This is the headquarter of money laundering because there is a lot of oil money here. Nothing is going to stop us. Even the issue of the court order allegedly obtained by Dr Peter Odili and co to stop the EFCC from investigation and prosecution is still at the Supreme Court. We are on it.

I am telling you that, that judgement cannot stand; it will only take some time but it cannot hold and we are going to conclude the investigation. There are so many investigations we are doing. I am sure the matter has suffered for about 13 years now. We are going to test it. The matter is in the Supreme Court. We will follow it up.

That decision that is pending in the Supreme Court cannot hold water again. There is a subsequent judgment that has overridden it. Other judgments say nobody, not even a judge, not even the Judiciary, not even the court can stop us from investigating and prosecuting. Let me also use this medium to warn against illegal oil bunkering. Perpetrators should desist from their nefarious operations. The EFCC is resolute in its fight against economic sabotage and oil theft.

The Niger Delta is highly significant to our national economy and the Commission will continue to do all that is lawful and patriotic in ensuring that operators of illegal oil bunkering are brought to book.”

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Technology Entrepreneur Tarebi Alebiosu of Yoke Solutions is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Acknowledge Your Privilege

Akpo Uyeh: 12 Types of People You Find in the Marketplace

Folasade Owoeye: How to Practice & Experience Self-Love

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

Advertisement
css.php