EFCC is Set to Re-open Peter Odili’s Money Laundering Case 13 Years After

Fourteen years after former Rivers State governor Peter Odili prevented The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating him for a 100 billion money laundering case, the EFCC has now announced its decision to reopen the case.

The former Rivers governor got a court injunction preventing the EFCC from investigating or arresting him in 2007, and the anti-corruption agency was also restrained from probing him and the finances of the Rivers state government, TheCable reports.

However, the acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday, said investigation into allegations of money laundering against the former governor will be reopened. He also warned against oil bunkering in the Niger Delta, saying it is economic sabotage. Magu said: