Fresh Crisis Underway as South Africans Give African Nationals a 12-hour Eviction Notice 

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A fresh crisis may be underway in South Africa as some indigenes of Keimoes and Upington areas of Northern Cape Province have given Nigerians and other foreign nationals a 12-hour ultimatum to vacate their communities.

According to The Cable, the president of Nigeria Union in South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

According to Olubajo, the notice comes after an “ugly incident” that took place on Wednesday between a police officer and a Nigerian.

Olubajo said that the Nigerian man allegedly stabbed to death the police officer, Nico Visagie, during a disagreement.

Olubajo also disclosed that details of the incident are still very sketchy, as the “major witness” was also stabbed multiple times and was still in critical condition at the hospital. He said:

After the horrific incident, the community members of Keimoes and environs went on rampage burning and destroying properties belonging to foreign nationals, Nigerians in particular. These attacks spread to Upington and Nigerians and other foreign nationals were also expelled from Upington.

Prompt Police intervention this morning brought about calm but the situation is still tensed. Some locals were arrested by the police for public disturbance and malicious damage to properties.

They appeared in a magistrates’ court this morning for bail hearing.

We commend the swift intervention of the members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the arrest of the suspect is a welcome development,” he said.

We hope the police will continue to maintain law and order in the area.

He added that the suspect who stabbed the police officer has been arrested and will appear in court on or before Monday.

BellaNaija.com

