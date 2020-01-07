Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Harvey Weinstein has Been Charged with Sexual Assault & Rape in Los Angeles

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

The Remake of the Classic Nollywood Films "Glamour Girls" & "Rattle Snake" have Been Confirmed! Get the Scoop

Movies & TV Music Sweet Spot

Alex Rodriguez wants his Bae Jennifer Lopez to Know She Doesn't Need the Golden Globes to be a Champion

Movies & TV Scoop

A New Reality TV Show "The Justice Court" is Coming | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It's Deyemi Okanlawon's 7th Wedding Anniversary & He's Recounting Sweet Memories 👰🏾🤵🏾

Events Movies & TV

Joaquin Phoenix, Awkwafina, "Fleabag" win at the 2020 Golden Globes | See Full List

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOne TV Movies! WATCH Walter Anga, Ronke Odusanya, Taiwo Ibikunle in ”This is My Story" 

Movies & TV

Tyler Perry has a new Netflix Thriller "A Fall From Grace" Coming | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Samuel Ajibola Announces his Engagement in the Sweetest Way

BN TV Movies & TV

Padita Agu Reveals how she Almost Repeated her Marriage Mistakes + her Narrow Escape | Watch

Movies & TV

Harvey Weinstein has Been Charged with Sexual Assault & Rape in Los Angeles

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was indicted on Monday for allegedly raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in Los Angeles, the same day his sex assault trial kicked off in New York City.

Los Angeles prosecutors charged Weinstein in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013 and if convicted, he could face up to 28 years in prison.

According to CNN, the Los Angeles county district attorney, Jackie Lacey, said in a statement that Harvey Weinstein was charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them, I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.” she said.

Since 2017, several women, including Hollywood celebrities, have come forward to file sexual assault allegations against Weinstein who is currently planning on a $25 million settlement that could settle most of his sexual assault case.

Harvey Weinstein/Getty Images/Kena Betancur

Harvey Weinstein/Getty Images/Kena Betancur

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kena Betancur

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tale Alimi: Negotiate Life On Your Own Terms in 2020

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: Hiring New Domestic Staff Doesn’t Have to Give You a Headache… Here’s Why

Kolawole Ajayi: Road Safety Dos & Don’ts For the New Year

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Don’t Let Go of Your Humanity

Nedu Ahanonu: Self-Confidence & the Beauty of Becoming a Woman Who Paints Her Fingernails

Advertisement
css.php