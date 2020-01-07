Harvey Weinstein has Been Charged with Sexual Assault & Rape in Los Angeles

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was indicted on Monday for allegedly raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in Los Angeles, the same day his sex assault trial kicked off in New York City.

Los Angeles prosecutors charged Weinstein in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013 and if convicted, he could face up to 28 years in prison.

According to CNN, the Los Angeles county district attorney, Jackie Lacey, said in a statement that Harvey Weinstein was charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them, I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.” she said.

Since 2017, several women, including Hollywood celebrities, have come forward to file sexual assault allegations against Weinstein who is currently planning on a $25 million settlement that could settle most of his sexual assault case.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kena Betancur