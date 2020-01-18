Connect with us

Shehu Sani is Suing EFCC N100 Million for Illegally Detaining him

The former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), for unlawfully detaining him for almost three weeks.

The suit document filed before Justice A. B. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Gudu, Abuja, indicated that the hearing would begin on Monday, Daily Post reports.

Counsel to the detained former lawmaker, Abdul Ibrahim, SAN, has asked the anti-graft agency and the proprietor of ASD Motors, Sani Dauda, to pay the sum of N100 million as damages for detaining his client illegally.

Senator Shehu Sani was arrested by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged bribe of $25,000.

Shehu Sani has since denied the allegations, describing them as “a hoax and an attempt to dent his name.”

