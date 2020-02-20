Has Stella Nyanzi been Forcefully Arrested just After the Court Freed Her?

In 2019, Stella Nyanzi was sentenced to 18 months in prison for allegedly “harassing” President Yoweri Museveni on Facebook.

On Thursday, after an appeal and several court appearances, Stella was freed by a court of law to the celebration of supporters across Africa and the world.

According the social media users, the judge based his decision on a lack of jurisdiction and fair hearing.

Pictures from the courtroom showed a characteristically defiant Stella reading poems to her prison guards and throwing a middle finger in the air.

Justice Peter Adonyo of the High Court quashes the conviction against #StellaNyanzi . She blew flying kisses once he concluded reading his judgment . pic.twitter.com/Fjh29vYd3N — Halima Athumani (@Navilani) February 20, 2020

In court in Kampala where feminist, academic, activist & poet Stella Nyanzi has won her appeal against a conviction for cyber harassment – regarding a 2017 Facebook post about President Museveni & his mother.

She has spent more than a year in prison. pic.twitter.com/ePq4cpc0uH — Sally Hayden (@sallyhayd) February 20, 2020

But it seems like Stella’s journey to freedom may not be over yet, as shots were soon reported after the judgement was passed.

Social media users reported that Stella slumped and was forced into a prison van, which has again commuted her to prison.

Shots fired in the air as Ugandan security try & insist Stella goes back to prison to be officially released. She’s now been taken away. pic.twitter.com/kL2G8GAIch — Sally Hayden (@sallyhayd) February 20, 2020

Dr.Stella Nyanzi is not free after all. Taken back to prison amid tear gas and bullets. @@jbyabs why? https://t.co/w6VPl5uS7c — #CanaryReports (@CanaryMugume) February 20, 2020

Stella Nyanzi has been whisked away in this van. #FreeStellaNyanzi pic.twitter.com/nUwJEPKUwM — Ahamya Sandra (@AhamyaSandra) February 20, 2020

According to the Ugandan Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine, who spoke to ChimpReports, he said that she was taken back to the prison to sign out of their system. He said:

Stella Nyanzi has been released, but she has been a convict registered in our books. A convicted prisoner cannot be released from court; she has to go back to sign what they call the discharge book.

Photo Credit: Laraoriye