Harvey Weinstein wants Mercy from the Judge

With prosecutors probably seeking a severe punishment in his historic #MeToo case, Harvey Weinstein is pleading that he deserves mercy for his already disgraceful fall from grace and serious health issues.

In a letter filed in advance of Weinstein’s sentencing on Wednesday for his New York City rape conviction, his defense team asked Judge James Burke to give him only five years behind bars a far cry from the potential 29-year maximum term allowed by law, TMZ reports.

A man who was once admired for putting part of his fortune into charitable causes during his rise to one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers now “cannot walk outside without being heckled”.

With an appeal undoubtedly coming soon, the consequence of that verdict will be for Judge Burke to decide on Wednesday.