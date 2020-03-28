Comedian Sydney Talker shares his Sad Experience with Nigeria’s Health Care System after showing Coronavirus Symptoms

Instagram comedian Sydney Talker has criticized the healthcare system in the country over the alleged inability of health workers to attend to him after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

He said when he was down with some symptoms and reached out to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), they didn’t respond to him. Sydney shared videos of his ordeal and revealed that he is scared for the loved ones around him.

See his story below:

Good afternoon everyone. I'm sharing my personal experience with our failed healthcare system especially on its inability to respond promptly to this COVID-19 epidemic.#TheAverageNigerian #FailedHealthCare #FailedHealthCareSystem /1 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

A week ago, I came down with some symptoms similar to that of COVID-19. I tried the @NCDCgov hotlines several times for about 2 days before I got a response stating that since I have not started showing ALL signs & symptoms plus I have no recent international travel history— /2 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

—or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient I wouldn't be attended to. I took to Twitter later that day expressing my displeasure for the response I got and most people including the @NCDCgov dismissed it as a skit or probably an attention seeking video. /3 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

My symptoms continued to persist and I reached out to the @LSMOH through the hotlines all to no avail before contacting them on Twitter via @08000CORONA where I got a call the following morning. /4 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

I was told to get a cough syrup and mix lemon in hot water and take these liquids every morning and evening. I carried out these practices for 2 days with a little relief or so I thought, up until yesterday where I had serious difficulty breathing. /5 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

I was rushed to a private hospital where I was rejected because of my symptoms, and was referred to the Mainland Hospital (Formerly Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos). /6 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

Upon my arrival at the Mainland Hospital, the doctors on ground reluctantly attended to the case after questioning me. /7 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

Some of the doctors dismissed it almost immediately stating that the signs and symptoms plus possible confirmed contact did not fit the profile of a COVID 19 case. /8 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

We were later referred again from the Mainland Hospital to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for medical examination. On getting to LUTH we were halted at the entrance of the Accident & Emergency Ward and told to wait outside. /10 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

We were questioned from a distance on the symptoms I was experiencing. After questioning, the doctor said this was a possible case of COVID 19 and referred us back to Mainland Hospital Yaba stating that they do not have adequate gear and facilities to handle such a case. /11 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

All these took place within the hours of 11pm and 5am while I was still having difficulty breathing, dry cough and my hands and feet were numb. /12 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

We eventually decided to head back home as there was no HOPE in sight of being attended to. We placed a call across to a Nigerian trained Consultant based in the US who prescribed some medications to subdue the symptoms and instructed us to carry out certain tests. /13 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

I’ll be going live on Instagram tomorrow morning by 9:00 am to give a proper account of everything that happened yesterday night. #TheAverageNigerian#FailedHealthCareSystem #FailedHealthCare /14 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

For everyone in doubt of the thread I posted, here are videos of my experience yesterday. From a private hospital at lekki to Mainland hospital to Lagos University Teaching Hospital without results. pic.twitter.com/AdQizBlaYB — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

I’m scared for my loved ones around me. All I need are answers to understand my predicament and how an average nigerian can solve this same situation am currently experiencing

Please Help an average Nigerian @ncdcgov get tested#theaveragenigerian #failedhealthcaresystem pic.twitter.com/xh5zpsEiwa — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

What kind of lie is this???😭😡 you didn’t reach out to me and I wasn’t doing a skit. Please all I want is to be tested because the symptoms get worse by the day https://t.co/Crgs2ucIZK — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

Photo Credit: @sydneytalker