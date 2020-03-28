Comedian Sydney Talker shares his Sad Experience with Nigeria’s Health Care System after showing Coronavirus Symptoms

Connect with us

Instagram comedian Sydney Talker has criticized the healthcare system in the country over the alleged inability of health workers to attend to him after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

He said when he was down with some symptoms and reached out to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), they didn’t respond to him. Sydney shared videos of his ordeal and revealed that he is scared for the loved ones around him.

See his story below:

Photo Credit: @sydneytalker

