Social Distancing was not Practiced at Abba Kyari’s Burial & Nigerians Aren’t so Pleased

The news of Abba Kyari‘s death from coronavirus took the nation by surprise on Saturday and he has since been laid to rest according to Muslim customs, at a private cemetery in Abuja.

His burial, however, has become a bone of contention on Twitter as many Nigerians are displeased that the attendees did not practice social distancing, an issue which less than two weeks ago landed actress Funke Akindele, her husband, as well as others in police custody over the birthday party thrown for her husband. Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz were both sentenced to 14 days community service as well as a fine of N100,000 each.

The number of those who attended the burial rites are more than 20, which is direct disobedience to the regulations on curbing the deadly pandemic.

The scores of people who huddled together at Abba Kyari's burial, how are they different from that Abuja driver sentenced to six months imprisonment for violating the lockdown order to look for money to feed his family, or from Funke Akindele & the guests at her husband's party? pic.twitter.com/71X6dEwHjj — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 18, 2020

Funke Akindele was arrested and arraigned for throwing a party in her house. Some politicians decided to organise a prayer session, hereby breaching the Presidential order & @NCDCgov guideline on social distancing, but no action will be taken because ‘proximity to power?’ 😭😭😭 — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) April 18, 2020

If only the @PoliceNG and @NCDCgov will apply the same energy they used in arresting Funke Akindele here. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 18, 2020

If the FG could sentence FUNKE Akindele to punishment via Community service and a fine for Holding a house party this #COVIDー19 season but hold a funeral rite for Abba Kyari attended by well over 100 persons.

What happened to Social Distancing rules?

How is that for Hypocrisy?? — AURA❤️COOL (@TWEETORACLE) April 18, 2020

If what I saw today @Abba Kayri's burial is Nigeria's definition of social distancing, then Funke Akindele deserves serious apologies and payment for damages done to her family from Lagos State government. — Ovutor (@ovuforever1) April 18, 2020

Firstly, why did the NCDC released the corpse? How many corpse have they released so far?? Secondly, when will the police arrest and charge everyone that was present at the mallam Abba kyari funeral as they did to funke akindele for violating the quarantine act? 🤔 — Dr. Akeula Trendy ✨🌍 (@akeula_trendy) April 18, 2020

I'm watching late Abba Kyari's burial, live on TV. The Nigerian Govt should apologise to Funke Akindele and refund her money immediately. pic.twitter.com/4K4I6DWfxd — Henry Shield (@henryshield) April 18, 2020

No School,

No Market

No Church

No weddings

No Burials

Avoid crowded places Now what is this??

The same reason Funke Akindele was protected. pic.twitter.com/iemA4MAwF5 — Dr. Ófúñwa (@ChiedoziemAhan1) April 18, 2020

#funkeakindele but not as they do. They arrested and convicted the popular thespian, Funke Akindele for having a birthday party for her husband, violating social distancing, abeg, who go arrest these incorrigible politicians Bunch of hypocrites — Olumuyiwa.com.ng (@OlumuyiwaBlog) April 18, 2020

Our @PoliceNG exerted great energy to prosecute Funke Akindele. Today, the politicians that attended Abba Kyari's burial…What're you going to do? You can only prove to us that;

They (politicians) are either ABOVE the Law OR

Nigeria is all about CLOWNS leading clowns

🥱 — Y M 💸🇳🇬 (@YM_zaddy) April 18, 2020

In fairness to Funke Akindele, I join millions of Nigerians to call on the @PoliceNG to arrest sympathisers present at Abba Kyari funeral service. These folks violated @NCDCgov COVID-19 social distancing rules. The law is not made for the poor. Arrest them Now! — Jamal Duke (@JamalDuke5) April 18, 2020

If we do not use the same energy that we used on Funke Akindele to change it for the government as regards to this burial, then we owe her an apology. And that means Burna Boy was right, so we also owe him an apology. — AJ | Adonai Jacuzzi (@mrmanhere_) April 18, 2020

Funke akindele was prosecuted not obeying social gathering, the northerners and politicians are gathering together and not practicing social distance because of Abba Kyari, Are they above the law? — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) April 18, 2020

Funke akindele had her birthday party and was prosecuted for social gathering. I can see the notherners and politicians gathering together like iced fish inside a carton for the burial of Abba Kyari. If nobody can prosecute you, Covid-19 will. — DRIVING SCHOOL DROPOUT™🌍 (@eniturn) April 18, 2020

The government officials violated d rules of Social Distancing all in d name of giving Abba Kyari a “proper burial” Influencers that dragged Funke Akindele for same reason are silent. NCDC that stripped her off the ambassador title is silent. Alexa play me “Falz – Hypocrite”. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) April 18, 2020

They prosecuted Aunty Funke Akindele for not practicing social distancing still they gathered themselves to Abba Kyari funeral. Nigerians are being led by nothing but clowns 🤡🤡😂 — Majestee🍑💦 (@adehdaboy) April 18, 2020

Nigeria police please the same Energy that was used for the arrest of Funke akindele should be use for the northerners and politicians that disobey the law of social distances…. — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) April 18, 2020

Funke Akindele was arrested, lost her ambassadorship and sentence her to 14days community service for violating the lockdown order. But just look at the crowd gathered at Abba Kyari's burial and they're even showing it on national television. This country is an entire circus. — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) April 18, 2020

Funke akindele Got prosecuted for not observing social Distancing for a party not more than 50pple. But at Abba kyari's burial the whole north gathered there and it's not an offence cos its a burial.

The Government is our number 1 problem in this country 🤡 — тнe_ɢвeмιѕolα🍸 (@TheGbemisola_) April 18, 2020

Everyone that attend Abba Kyari burial should also face the same punishment as Funke Akindele for not observing social distancing. But the question here is who will arrest the Government? 💀 — Damilare Alves (@damilare_alves) April 18, 2020

Funke akindele was prosecuted for hosting a social gathering . She dint do half of what was done at COS Abba kyari ‘s funeral . What happened to social distancing ? No one is saying not to sympathize , lives are at stake here ! Funny how leaders find it difficult to lead by ex — Sleek (@SleekOnSocial) April 18, 2020

It's not a surprise that our beautiful country is on a downward slope towards truth and justice, Funke Akindele was prosecuted for not practicing social distancing still they gathered themselves to Abba Kyari funeral in bundles. IT IS WHAT IT IS 🤦‍♀️ — Bossmann™ (@RealBossmann) April 18, 2020

Nobody is telling anybody to Apologize to Funke Akindele, all we are saying is that the government should do the same thing they did to her to the politicians that was present at abba kyari burial. That’s why she’s trending not for an apology….. — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) April 18, 2020

It’s a shame that’s we have laws for the common man different from those that are ruling class. Actress Funke Akindele was in court for housing a party, meanwhile Abba Kyari's burial has so much crowd, no social distancing. No nothing! 🤡 — E B I T U™ (@EbituPromise) April 18, 2020

Can we now talk about the ‘zero social distancing’ that’s taking place at the burial of late Abba Kyari same way we talked about Funke Akindele’s house party? — D’Instigator (@iamhusby) April 18, 2020

This is how people gathered to Bury a COVID-19 infected body today in Abuja. Funke Akindele didn't do up to this one before she and her husband were charged to court. This is just a friendly reminder that Laws are made for the poor and the weak. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/XIpbTI9k9N — Ondo First Born® (@OndoFirstBorn) April 18, 2020

before you rant in my mentions. this is a proper burial while they maintain the rules of social distancing. Since Funke Akindele got penalized. Now, “who will bell the cat??” pic.twitter.com/sUGvZD1W3o — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) April 18, 2020

What they arrested Funke Akindele for on live-streaming, they are violating like pure water with live coverage because of Abba Kyari. Lawless administration. pic.twitter.com/dXfM0qHY2G — AyeMojubar 😷 (@ayemojubar) April 18, 2020

Our Politicians are main problem of this because they are not even accountable at all, go to other countries they are accountable, how can you punish funke Akindele and you are doing the same thing, Government are the real clowns 🤡 🤡. — martial (@Okslaw_11) April 18, 2020

TBH in Nigeria, money isn't enough power

The government is both money & power. Funke Akindele had a party at her house and got arrested but for a burial of someone that died from corona y'all are still packed like that but law can't even reach you

Many more burials are coming fr — AJ(The Way I Am)😐 (@ifIplease) April 18, 2020

3 Talking points from this picture 1.Funke Akindele was prosecuted not obeying social gathering. 2. These Northerner just did the same, they should all be quarantined. No one is above the law. 3. Above all, kudos to all health workers. They are the best. I throw salute ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/9cXZba04Lc — JayNaija (Blogger) (@JayNaija) April 18, 2020

We need to maintain the same energy used in making sure Funke Akindele was arrested d prosecuted now or we apologize. Just look at the crowd at Abba Kyari's burial in violation of the @NCDCgov social/physical distancing rule during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/aFkW6JnLU2 — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) April 18, 2020

