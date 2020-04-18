Connect with us

News

Social Distancing was not Practiced at Abba Kyari's Burial & Nigerians Aren't so Pleased

News

Burna Boy will be Performing at the "One World: Together At Home" Concert | Check out Other Updates

News

Abba Kyari dies after Testing Positive to Coronavirus

News

Should China Take Responsibility for the Worldwide Pandemic? Here's what Oby Ezekwesili Thinks

News

Coronavirus: 35 New Cases Confirmed in Nigeria as Total Number rises to 442 + Other Updates

News

Looks Like Justice is Finally Coming for the Suspected Killers of Reuben Fasoranti's Daughter

News

No Pardon has been Granted to Maryam Sanda, Presidency Says

News

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 332

News

INTERPOL Discovers €1.5m COVID-19 Face Masks Fraud traced to Nigeria | Check Out Other Updates

News

EU Donates N21 Billion For Fight Against Coronavirus In Nigeria + Other Updates

News

Social Distancing was not Practiced at Abba Kyari’s Burial & Nigerians Aren’t so Pleased

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The news of Abba Kyari‘s death from coronavirus took the nation by surprise on Saturday and he has since been laid to rest according to Muslim customs, at a private cemetery in Abuja.

His burial, however, has become a bone of contention on Twitter as many Nigerians are displeased that the attendees did not practice social distancing, an issue which less than two weeks ago landed actress Funke Akindele, her husband, as well as others in police custody over the birthday party thrown for her husband. Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz were both sentenced to 14 days community service as well as a fine of N100,000 each.

The number of those who attended the burial rites are more than 20, which is direct disobedience to the regulations on curbing the deadly pandemic.

See some reactions below:

Photo Credit: @fisayosoyombo

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: I Am Officially Drained

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Can Sell Anything With These Copywriting Tips

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: What Mobility Restrictions? Vivian is Unhindered & Simply Unstoppable!

TemiO: Before You Complain About Working From Home

John Adebimitan: Become a Successful Leader By Following These Steps

Advertisement
css.php