Funke Akindele Bello has been Arrested for Defying the Social Distancing Directive

The Lagos State Police command has arrested Funke Akindele Bello for defying the social distancing directive of the state, after she and her husband JJC Skillz hosted a house party in celebration of his 43rd birthday.

Following this act, Nigerians took to social media to express their disapproval and the Nollywood actress apologized and explained what happened before and during the house party.

Her arrest was confirmed by the SSA to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril A. Gawaat. He tweeted:

FLASH: The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Nollywood Actress, @funkeakindele for violating the Social Distancing directive of the State yesterday … efforts ongoing to apprehend @JJCSKILLZ and others or risk being declared wanted. #COVID19Lagos