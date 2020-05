As a follow up to his EP “USG (Underground Spiritual Game)” featuring Olamide, US-based artist, Adesola Aladeyemi popularly known as Dessy is back with the remix to his hit song titled “E No Possible.”

The “E No Possible” remix is pure Afrobeat, recalling the late music legend Fela Kuti, and this time Dessy features Zlatan Ibile to spice things up.

The song was produced by DJ Coublon.

Listen and download.

Download.