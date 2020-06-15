New Nigerian Movies on Netflix 🎬

Nollywod lovers! You are in for a special Netflix-binge for the month of June/July.

Netflix is adding more movies to its Nollywood catalogue, and we’ve got a list of movies that are sure to keep you and your loved ones entertained while staying at home, this month.

***

June

Kasanova

The star-studded movie stars Wale Ojo, Ireti Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, AY Makun, Ruby Akubueze, Abayomi Alvin, Helen Paul, Ayo Mogaji among others.

—

Last Flight to Abuja

“Last Flight to Abuja” is a 2012 Nigerian thriller disaster film written by Tunde Babalola, directed and produced by Obi Emelonye. The movie stars Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Jim Iyke, Jide Kosoko, Uru Eke, Anthony Monjaro and others.

—

Merry Men

For the sequel, AY, Falz, Ramsey Nouah, and Jim Iyke return as the Merry Men, and Williams Uchemba joins them as the fifth Merry Man. BBNaija’s 2018 housemate, Alex Asogwa makes her Nollywood debut in the “Merry Men 2,” alongside Nancy Isime, Linda Osifo, Damilola Adegbite, Regina Daniels and ace actress Iretiola Doyle.

“Merry Men” tells the story of four of Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors: Remi Martins (Falz), Amaju Abioritsegbemi (Ayo Makun), Ayo Alesinloye (Ramsey Nouah) and Naz Okigbo (Jim Iyke). The group, dubbed ‘The Yoruba Demons,’ are known for their thriving businesses, palatial homes, fast cars and penchant for beautiful women.

—

Elevator Baby

“Elevator Baby” is a dramatic-thriller written and directed by Akhigbe Ilozobhie, and produced by Niyi Akinmolayan. The movie centres around Dare William (Timini Egbuson), a privileged young man with a temper and his encounter with Abigail Kuforiji (Toyin Abraham), a pregnant woman with a secret. When both characters get stuck in a faulty elevator, Abigail is forced into emergency labour, leaving Dare with no choice but to deliver the baby himself.

—

Skin

“Skin” a documentary produced by Beverly Naya and directed by Daniel Etim Effiong is coming to Netflix. The documentary features interviews with Eku Edewor, Hilda Dokubo, Bobrisky, Phyno, as well as school children, traders, artists, beauty entrepreneurs and sex workers.

—

4th Republic

Ishaya Bako’s political thriller ‘4th Republic’, stars Kate Henshaw as a ‘Confluence state’ governorship candidate Mabel King, the film follows a hotly contested gubernatorial election and one woman’s quest to take back the seat she believes she rightfully won against all odds.

—

She Is

The movie is about “Frances” (Somkele Idhalama) an unmarried successful woman. What happens when she decides she wants to be a mother? “She Is” also features Linda Ejiofor, Chigul, Waje Iruobe, OmawLami Phillips, Chiwetalu Agu, Desmond Elliott, Frank Donga, Bishop Ime and others.

—

Hire a Woman

“Hire a Woman” follows Jide, a tech nerd who has been stuck on his ex for years. He is meeting with old friends at a reunion party and hires girlfriend to prove he is over his ex. However, things spiral out of control and buried feeling are brought to the surface. “Hire a Woman”, produced by Chinney Eze, stars Nancy Isime, Alexx Ekubo, Ifu Ennada, Bambam, Ray Emodi and Uzor Arukwe.

—

The Mirror Boy

“The Mirror Boy” is a 2011 fantasy adventure drama film directed by Obi Emelonye and produced by Patrick Campbell. The film which was shot in England and the Gambia. The movie stars Trew Sider, Genevieve Nnaji, Osita Iheme, Edward Kagutuzi, Fatima Jabbe, Emma Fletcher, Peter Halpin.

***

July

Cold Feet

Cold Feet is a drama-based story, which promises to be very educative and informative. It preaches against infidelity in marriage and also encourages love, affection over perfection. The movie stars Jim Iyke as a retired colonel and Joselyn Dumas as his wife. Their marriage is put to the ultimate test.

—

Locked

Locked is addressed the issue of mental health in our society.

Produced by Charles Granville, and directed by Simon Peacemaker, the movie features Nollywood stars Hilda Dokubo, Belinda Effah, Charles Granville, Sunny Nneji and Abayomi Alvin.

The movie tells a story about a woman who kills her husband and holds her daughter and fiancé hostage.

—

Survival of Jelili

The movie, titled “Survival of Jelili”, stars Femi Adebayo as Jelili, who takes us through a rib-cracking journey as a soldier, a cleaner and even a boxer. “Survival of Jelili” stars Nollywood and Comedy big-wigs such as Seyi Law, Woli Agba (Ayo Ajewole), Woli Arole, Desmond Elliot, Dele Odule, Toyin Abraham, Ninalowo Bolanle, Gbenga Adeyinka, Rachael Okonkwo, Oshiko Twins, amongst others.

—

The Perfect Picture – Ten Years Later

Shirley Frimpong-Manso‘s star-studded romantic comedy “The Perfect Picture – Ten Years Later“ is coming to Netflix in July. This movie is a sequel “The Perfect Picture” turned into a classic. In “The Perfect Picture -Ten Years Later” the girls are back, pushing their forties and their lives haven’t lost one spark of the drama they had 10 years ago. In fact, these girls are older, wiser and saddled with more issues in their not so fairy-tale relationships. It’s the roller coaster ride of imperfect husbands, repentant ex-boyfriends, financial woes and sexual liberation with a touch of a miracle that drives the spirit of their stories.

The movie stars Jackie Appiah, Lydia Forson, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, Adjetey Anang, Chris Attoh, Joselyn Dumas, John Dumelo, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Gideon Okeke, Beverly Naya, Anita Erskine, and Gloria Sarfo.