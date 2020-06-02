Connect with us

Let's make a Joyful Noise at the Much Anticipated Worship Concert, Shèkèrè 15.0 | June 3rd

Dreams From The Slum Empowerment Initiative Provided Support For Out-of-Work Private School Teachers in Under-Served Communities in Lagos

Dano is Looking Forward to Better Days as It celebrates World Milk Day 2020

Caroline Moore to Headline “Alive for a Purpose” Virtual Series This June

#BBNaija's Anto Lecky to Host COC Beauty Magazine Launch 

Register Today for YPONLINE 2020 and Get Mentored by an Industry Leader | June 6th & June 13th

Civil Society Groups host Live TV & Virtual Citizens’ Townhall on Voting Amidst COVID-19 ahead of 2020 Edo & Ondo Governorship Elections

#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd in Photos: A Weekend of Widespread Protests across the World

Here's How You can be a Part of The COVID-19 Hope For Africa Benefit Concert

You Can now Register for TEDxLagos Conference 2020 Happening June 13th

Make a joyful noise as This Present House ushers us into the midyear with a Sound of Victory. The much-anticipated worship concert, Shèkèrè, goes live tomorrow

Date: Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020
Time: 7 PM

This will occur across all their online platforms. This is the first time ever Shèkèrè will be aired solely online and we know without a doubt that it will be glorious. Join @mytph family as they prepare to experience the extraordinary dimension of God’s power in worship even as everyone connects to God with one voice, from different geographical locations.

It’s a season to dwell in worship, warfare, and praise more than ever before amidst uncertainties, fear, and insecurities that try to becloud us of the faithfulness of God. We are assured that God has done so many great things and will do much more.

Get set to plunge into an atmosphere of open heavens tomorrow as you bring out your Shèkèrè, tambourine, and every instrument of worship.
It’s going to be awesome and you should not miss it!

Shèkèrè 15.0 will be streamed across these channels:

Youtube: @TPHMEDIA
Instagram: @mytph @tonyrapu
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyTPH/
Time: 7pm
Date: 03-06-2020

For more information, please visit HERE

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves

We Are Taking An Hour-long Content Silence for Tina, Uwa & Everyone Facing Injustice

Your Better Self with Akanna: The End Shouldn’t Justify the Means

Babatunde Oladosu of EduBridge Academy is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oby O: Life After LockDown… Here’s How Employers & the Government Can Support Working Moms
