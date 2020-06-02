Let’s make a Joyful Noise at the Much Anticipated Worship Concert, Shèkèrè 15.0 | June 3rd

Make a joyful noise as This Present House ushers us into the midyear with a Sound of Victory. The much-anticipated worship concert, Shèkèrè, goes live tomorrow

Date: Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020

Time: 7 PM

This will occur across all their online platforms. This is the first time ever Shèkèrè will be aired solely online and we know without a doubt that it will be glorious. Join @mytph family as they prepare to experience the extraordinary dimension of God’s power in worship even as everyone connects to God with one voice, from different geographical locations.

It’s a season to dwell in worship, warfare, and praise more than ever before amidst uncertainties, fear, and insecurities that try to becloud us of the faithfulness of God. We are assured that God has done so many great things and will do much more.

Get set to plunge into an atmosphere of open heavens tomorrow as you bring out your Shèkèrè, tambourine, and every instrument of worship.

It’s going to be awesome and you should not miss it!

Shèkèrè 15.0 will be streamed across these channels:

Youtube: @TPHMEDIA

Instagram: @mytph @tonyrapu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ MyTPH/

