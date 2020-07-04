D’Banj Sues Seyitan for ₦1.5bn over Rape Allegation

On Friday, D’banj sued Seyitan Babatayo for ₦1.5 billion for alleging that he raped her in a Lagos hotel in 2018, Premium Times reports.

The lawsuit which was signed by D’banj and released to the high court through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, requested the court to order Seyitan to tender a letter of apology for the accusations directed at him, which he claimed has caused him “embarrassment, ridicule, derision, marital disharmony, mental agony, and psychological trauma.”

₦1bn is being demanded in damages “over the untold embarrassment, derision, public ridicule, odium, obloquy, marital disharmony, mental agony and psychological trauma which the Defendants’ tweets and publication have caused the claimant.”

And an additional ₦500M will be for “aggravated, punitive, and exemplary damages.”

Seyitan on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, first accused D’banj of raping her in a hotel room in December 2018 at Glee Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

D’banj had come out to deny the accusation and demanded an apology, and ₦100M in damages while there were reports that he used the police to coerce Seyitan.

On Tuesday, June 23, Seyitan released a statement through Stand To End Rape, where she narrated her ordeal since she went public with her accusation. She also recounted her ordeal in the hands of police when she was reportedly arrested and detained on June 16 based on a complaint by D’banj.

