Jeffrey Epstein's Close Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested by the FBI

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and close associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested by the FBI.

Ghislaine, the daughter of Robert Maxwell, a publishing magnate and once a fixture on New York’s social scene, was arrested on Thursday in New Hampshire, where the authorities said she had been hiding. She is charged with luring multiple underage girls for Epstein’s sexual pleasure.

The indictment says Maxwell “assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18”.

Specifically, she is charged with; conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Read the full document of charges against Ghislaine Maxwell.

She was named in multiple lawsuits by women who said they have been abused by Epstein in Manhattan and Florida between 2002 and 2005.

She is expected to appear in court soon, BBC reports.

Her arrest comes almost exactly one year after Epstein was charged in a federal indictment with sexually exploiting and abusing dozens of girls and women at his mansion in Manhattan, his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., and other locations.

One of Epstein’s victims said in a lawsuit that Maxwell recruited her into Epstein’s circle, where she claims Epstein forced her to have sex with him and friends including British royal Prince Andrew, who has strongly denied the allegations. Ghislaine Maxwell introduced Epstein to many of her wealthy and powerful friends, including Bill Clinton.

After pleading not guilty, and charged to a maximum of 45 years, Epstein reportedly hung himself overnight and was found dangling by 7:30 a.m on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Netflix released a web documentary television miniseries “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich“, based on the crimes convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

