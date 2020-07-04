New Music: XT feat. KBD & Swissbanc – Money

Upcoming rapper, Christopher Onwuchay is popularly known as XT releases impressive hip-hop titled “Money“, produced by SickDrums Beats. He teamed up with underground dope rappers; KBD and Swissbanc to deliver this blazing Rap record for your listening pleasure.

According to XT, ‘Money was inspired by the way money controls people in a negative way, but come to think of it we as humans should have control over money because we have the brains and not money’.

For the lovers of hip-hop/rap music, “Money” is that perfect tune for you. Nice delivery, dope bars and punchlines.

