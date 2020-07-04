Connect with us

Music

New Music: XT feat. KBD & Swissbanc - Money

Music

Isaac Geralds drops Debut Album "Love and Heartbreak"

Music

New Music: Cona - Watcha Say

Music

New Music: XT feat. KBD & Swissbanc - Money

Music Scoop

Ciara Gets Candid about Her Unique Pregnancy Experience in British Vogue's August Issue

Music Scoop

DJ Obi signs Management Deal with Aristokrat 360

Music

DJ Tunez drops "Gbese 2.0" featuring Wizkid & Spax

Music

Mercy Chinwo drops New Album "Satisfied"

Music

New EP: Praiz - To The Moon

Music

New Music: Rema - Woman

Music

New Music: XT feat. KBD & Swissbanc – Money

BellaNaija.com

Published

57 mins ago

 on

Upcoming rapper, Christopher Onwuchay is popularly known as XT releases impressive hip-hop titled “Money“, produced by SickDrums Beats. He teamed up with underground dope rappers; KBD and Swissbanc to deliver this blazing Rap record for your listening pleasure.

According to XT, ‘Money was inspired by the way money controls people in a negative way, but come to think of it we as humans should have control over money because we have the brains and not money’.

For the lovers of hip-hop/rap music, “Money” is that perfect tune for you. Nice delivery, dope bars and punchlines.

Listen to the track below:

Download

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: Letters From Loneliness

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Peter Molokwu : Let’s Normalize Saying “NO”

Temi Olajide: How Do You Keep Your Children Engaged While You’re Working From Home?

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: How To Create A Badass Elevator Pitch For Your Business

Advertisement
css.php