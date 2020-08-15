BeautybyAD’s New & Sophisticated Highlighter is the Right Glow for your SkinTone

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey Baddies, you were born to Glow!

The Beautybyad highlighter is a product curated to give every queen of every skin tone a glow that is undeniable and effortless.⠀⠀

With a brilliant Shine and a Buttery consistency so fine, our highlighter glides Smoothly on the skin. 

A slight sweep and you get an instant Glow that makes heads turn & stops the show!

Available in THREE shades; Vivid, Heroine & Sheen

Retails @ N6,000

Always our pleasure to serve you with nothing but the best. 

Thank you for your purchases so far! We look forward to receiving more of your orders.⠀⠀⠀

Click HERE to see more.

Love, 

BEAUTYBYAD ⠀⠀

