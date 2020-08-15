Promotions
BeautybyAD’s New & Sophisticated Highlighter is the Right Glow for your SkinTone
Hey Baddies, you were born to Glow!
The Beautybyad highlighter is a product curated to give every queen of every skin tone a glow that is undeniable and effortless.⠀⠀
With a brilliant Shine and a Buttery consistency so fine, our highlighter glides Smoothly on the skin.
A slight sweep and you get an instant Glow that makes heads turn & stops the show!
Available in THREE shades; Vivid, Heroine & Sheen
Retails @ N6,000
Always our pleasure to serve you with nothing but the best.
Thank you for your purchases so far! We look forward to receiving more of your orders.⠀⠀⠀
Click HERE to see more.
Love,
BEAUTYBYAD ⠀⠀
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content.