BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

If you’ve ever had a health-related issue in Nigeria, then you will probably understand that it is extremely difficult to fund your treatment and navigate the healthcare system.

In view of this, BellaNaija launched the BN Community Centre. This online platform will feature calls for help as submitted to us. This includes information, photos and account numbers.

In 2007, 38-year-old Seyi Kafilat, who was a hairdresser at the Lagos Island market, gave birth to a set of twins – a boy and a girl. A year after, the boy, Taiwo, died and she was left with Kehinde. 5 years later, in 2012, she became pregnant again and had a boy, Idowu.

In 2018, her legs began to swell and she complained of severe pains. This condition affected her so much and she had to stop work for a while. After receiving certain medical treatments, she was relieved of the pain and she became healthy enough to resume work.

After six months, she complained of chest and body pain. Towards the end of 2018, she was taken to the Island General Hospital with Hospital where she underwent medical checkups and was tested for Hepatitis B infection. Meanwhile, blood tests, abdominal scans, and more tests were recommended. She was given some drugs and also continued with the fortnight check-up.

It was later discovered that she had Secondary Liver Cirrhosis, Hepatitis B infection complicated by Portal Hypertension. Since then, she has been ill and is currently on medication. The family of Seyi Kafilat is soliciting for your financial support to ease the financial burden of medication and help save Seyi’s life.

You can be a part of Seyi’s survival story by lending a helping hand. Kindly make donations to:

Account name: Oluwaseyi Kafilat

Account number: 3115899020

First Bank

We, at BellaNaija, encourage you to give if you can. However, please ensure you perform independent verification prior to donating any funds.