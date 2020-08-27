6 Suspected Killers of Uwa Have Been Arrested

In what can be viewed as a welcome development, six suspected killers of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa have been arrested by the Edo State Police Command, Punch reports.

Uwa, as she’s generally known, a student of the University of Benin, was raped and murdered in church premises where she went to read.

The suspects were identified as Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Tina Samuel, Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe.

Parading the suspects, the Edo State Police Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, said, the matter is of great concern to the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, who sent homicide experts to work with our policemen in Benin.

What we are seeing today is a result of the efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime, and today, I announce to you that the perpetrators have been arrested.

The suspects revealed that one of the paraded suspects, Mary Ade, offered them N1million to carry out the killing for ritual purpose. After the act, they allegedly cleaned the deceased’s blood with a white handkerchief and handed it over to Mary.