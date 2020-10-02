Connect with us

Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump announced that he and his wife, Melania both tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is coming months into a global pandemic and in the final stretch of his re-election campaign.

At 74 years old, Trump falls into the highest risk category for serious complications from the disease, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide. His infection with the disease could prove to destabilize in an already fraught political climate, and stock market futures tumbled on news of Trump’s infection.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. Friday. Later, the first lady wrote on Twitter that she and her husband were “feeling good.”

In a memo seen by CNN, the President’s physician, Sean Conley wrote that he received confirmation of the positive tests on Thursday evening.

The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.

Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any further developments.

The President had said late Thursday night that he planned to quarantine after one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the infection, bringing the disease into his innermost circle.

