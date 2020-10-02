Lala Akindoju Is Electric On The Cover of TW Magazine’s Latest Issue!

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

22 mins ago

 on

Nigerian thespian Lala Akindoju is the cover star for TW Magazine‘s September 2020 Issue.

On their Instagram they shared:

New Cover Alert!!!🙌🏾

To get you ripe & ready for episode 2 of @thesmartmoneywomantv 💵 (airing Episode 2 on @africamagic showcase Ch. 151 at 9 PM … reruns on Sunday 6pm!) we have a juicy cover for you!

@lalaakindoju is TSMW’s ‘Adesuwa’ as she graces our Special Issue for September 2020!

We dive into her role, wearing the hats of Actress & Producer on the project and being ready for more! We also have some pretty Smart Money Saving Tips from @smartmoneyarese herself and more!!!😍

The full magazine is available at www.twmagazine.net

Credits

Look 1: Floral Dress, Moofa Designs @moofadesigns

Look 2: Floral Suit, Wild Kulture @wildkulture

Look 3: Yellow Gold Playsuit, Moofa Designs @moofadesigns

Look 4: Pink Tulle Dress, 3and4Fashion @3and4fashion via @experiencezazaii

Photography:  @emmanueloyeleke 

Hair @hairbybeesroots.

Makeup @prospottedmakeover

Hair Styled: @vaavavoom .

 

