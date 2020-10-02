News
Lala Akindoju Is Electric On The Cover of TW Magazine’s Latest Issue!
Nigerian thespian Lala Akindoju is the cover star for TW Magazine‘s September 2020 Issue.
On their Instagram they shared:
New Cover Alert!!!🙌🏾
To get you ripe & ready for episode 2 of @thesmartmoneywomantv 💵 (airing Episode 2 on @africamagic showcase Ch. 151 at 9 PM … reruns on Sunday 6pm!) we have a juicy cover for you!
@lalaakindoju is TSMW’s ‘Adesuwa’ as she graces our Special Issue for September 2020!
We dive into her role, wearing the hats of Actress & Producer on the project and being ready for more! We also have some pretty Smart Money Saving Tips from @smartmoneyarese herself and more!!!😍
The full magazine is available at www.twmagazine.net
Credits
Look 1: Floral Dress, Moofa Designs @moofadesigns
Look 2: Floral Suit, Wild Kulture @wildkulture
Look 3: Yellow Gold Playsuit, Moofa Designs @moofadesigns
Look 4: Pink Tulle Dress, 3and4Fashion @3and4fashion via @experiencezazaii
Photography: @emmanueloyeleke
Hair @hairbybeesroots.
Makeup @prospottedmakeover
Hair Styled: @vaavavoom .