Adeoye Owolewa makes History as First Nigerian-American elected into the US Congress

The 31-year-old Nigerian, Adeoye Owolewa has been elected into the United States Congress, becoming the first Nigerian to achieve this feat.

The Nigerian-born Democrat will be representing Washington DC in the House of Representatives, a big win for Nigerians in Diaspora, and a proud moment for all Nigerians.

Sharing the exciting news on his Instagram page, he says,

Good morning. Looks like WE DID IT!!! I want to thank everyone, from family and close friends to DC residents. Because of your contributions and sacrifices, I stand before you as America’s first Nigerian American congressman. In this role, I’m going to fight for DC statehood and bring our values to the lawmaking process. While today is the day for some celebration, the hard work also follows. Again, thanks so much for everything. I wouldn’t be here without yall.

Nigerians all over the globe are celebrating his landslide victory. Congratulations!