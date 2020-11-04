Connect with us

News

Adeoye Owolewa makes History as First Nigerian-American elected into the US Congress

BN TV News

Watch the First Episode of Funmi Iyanda's New Talk Show "Public Eye"

Career Inspired News

Simi, Burna Boy, Kiki Mordi named in Africa Youth Awards' “100 Most Influential Young Africans” 2020 List

News

#EndSARS Protests: International Criminal Court begins Inquiry into Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

News

Everything We Know About Pelumi Onifade's Death | #JusticeForPelumi

News

The BN Style Recap: 20+ Style & Beauty Stories You Need To Get Into This Week

News

Highlights of Tuesday’s Sitting at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on SARS

Movies & TV News

"I am Grateful to be Recovering Safely" - Jeannie Mai is Leaving "Dancing With The Stars" for this Reason

News

Things You Should Know About the Attempts for a Social Media Bill

News

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Sarah Langa, MoCheddah, Ink Balogun, More

News

Adeoye Owolewa makes History as First Nigerian-American elected into the US Congress

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 mins ago

 on

The 31-year-old Nigerian, Adeoye Owolewa has been elected into the United States Congress, becoming the first Nigerian to achieve this feat.

The Nigerian-born Democrat will be representing Washington DC in the House of Representatives, a big win for Nigerians in Diaspora, and a proud moment for all Nigerians.

Sharing the exciting news on his Instagram page, he says,

Good morning. Looks like WE DID IT!!! I want to thank everyone, from family and close friends to DC residents. Because of your contributions and sacrifices, I stand before you as America’s first Nigerian American congressman. In this role, I’m going to fight for DC statehood and bring our values to the lawmaking process. While today is the day for some celebration, the hard work also follows. Again, thanks so much for everything. I wouldn’t be here without yall.

 

Nigerians all over the globe are celebrating his landslide victory. Congratulations!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Habiba Ali of Sosai Renewable Energies Company is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Babafemi Jay Aderounmu: Grace and Gratitude, the Two Peas in a Pod

Tendia O: We Must Never Keep Silent in the Face of Injustice

Oluwakemi Adeyemo: Achieve Your Real Estate Investment Goals Using These Tips

Your Better Self with Akanna: Where Our Focus Should Be in These Tumultuous Times
Advertisement
css.php