FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: From Nursing a Personal Pain to Providing Nutritional Solutions to Families, Meet Toyin Onigbanjo – CEO, AugustSecrets

From inception to date, the #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory campaign has told encouraging stories of business growth, consistency, and passion.

These, we have realized to be one of the major factors needed to start your business and take it to the top.

This kicked off with Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed, CEO of The Gift Source, who discussed little beginnings and the journey to massive expansion. (Watch here)

After, we were taken on a journey with Tricia Ikponmwonba, CEO of Triciabiz, who grew her consulting practice from ₦0 to $100,000 in 3 days. (Watch here)

Today, let’s hear from Toyin Onigbanjo, CEO of AugustSecrets – a leading child nutrition company in Nigeria.

Nurturing a toddler demands that you do not just take care of them physically, but also understand them even to the most minute details: from what they love to eat to the things they love to do, etc.

The latter was a challenge Toyin Onigbanjo was faced with and had to overcome. This led her to try recipes that would work for her son until she eventually found the solution.

Toyin’s success caught the attention of other mothers around her, and from inquiries and constant consultations, she chose to make an impact by creating a Facebook group where she brought mothers together for advice and suggestions on child nutrition, and recipes to help feed their children right.

From 10 members to 13,000 members, her network expanded. This came with a larger demand from consultation and advice, requests came to start making the meals.

The feedback was amazing, and this was the drive she sustained till she founded ‘AugustSecrets’ in 2016.

From a carton to big boxes, Toyin has succeeded in having her products in almost 300 stores across 15 states in Nigeria.

Find out more about how AugustSecrets was able to thrive despite the pandemic, able to satisfy the nutritional needs of her clients, about her dream to eradicate hunger in Africa, and how she has been able to sustain her clientele in a delicate business as child nutrition.

Watch the video here.