Our Forever Begins! Oreoluwa & Adedotun’s Beautiful Intimate Wedding
Oreoluwa and Adedotun‘s big day could not be delayed or stopped. The #ForeverOD couple initially planned their wedding for June with a guest size of 350 before the pandemic hit. Seeing that a big gathering was impossible, they opted for a micro-wedding with just four weeks to plan.
With everything in place, Oreoluwa and Adedotun had the best day ever creating beautiful memories to hold on to forever. They had such a beautiful first look and gift exchange, they also had Pastor E. A Adeboye and his wife, call in to bless their marriage and of course, and each moment at the reception was truly special.
The planner, Enchanted Events & Weddings gave us some insight into the events leading up to their big day:
Ore and Dotun’s wedding was originally planned for Houston, TX in June and we were rounding up with the planning when the pandemic suddenly started in March. Similar to others, we remained hopeful that things would get better but later realized that we needed to come up with a different plan since the 350 guests wedding was no longer feasible. A micro-wedding seems like a safe alternative, and so we began the process. The new venue, new vendors, new plans, as Annapolis, MD. was the favourable location since the couple reside there. We planned a new wedding in 4 weeks from start to finish.
When we plan micro-weddings, we ensure to only scale back the number of guests but the overall vision is consistent with the original plans. For Ore and Ade’s wedding, we kept the element of an outdoor ceremony, indoor intimate reception, luxury decor, and a beautiful love-filled wedding vibe with 24 of their close family and friends. We ensured that family and friends that were not able to attend were not left out. Over 1000 guests didn’t miss out on the love, fun and laughs by attending virtually from around the world via Zoom and YouTube.
Some of the highlights of their day were:
-The unconventional gift and delivery method! The couple personally delivered their surprise gifts to each other right after their first look. It was so special and unique. One of the many gifts was a gorgeous bouquet by @venusetfleur
– The General Overseer of @rccgworldwide Pastor E.A Adeboye and Pastor Mrs Adeboye calling in from Nigeria to give their blessings to the newlywed couple.
-Though cocktail hour could not occur due to COVID restrictions, we decided to do the reception room reveal before the ceremony. This helped with the transition process of guests from ceremony to reception.
-Sending the beautiful couple off with surprise dramatic sparklers. Ohhh we absolutely loved the look on their face.
