AceMusicRush is here for Young Artistes to make their Mark + Win 100,000 Naira

4 hours ago

Ace Artiste Management, organizers of the Rush Challenge have confirmed the competition was set up to recognize young talented individuals and give them a chance to earn money while doing what they enjoy.

This was made known in an official statement by the company recently highlighting details about the challenge.

According to the announcement, the competition will have young talented artists create videos of themselves singing or rapping around the title ‘Ace Music Rush’ along with the
hashtag #AceMusicRush. The entries will be reposted on the brand’s Instagram page and the
one with the most engagement wins the competition with the grand prize of N100,000.

Speaking about the competition, the CEO, Solomon Idonije disclosed that the decision to start the competition is to enable young talents to have an opportunity to shine and earn alongside. Idonije added that encouraging budding talents is one of the ethe of the
the company and such competition further underscore their value.

At Ace Artiste Management, we are concerned not just about established talents but also about budding ones. We know the potentials of average Nigerian talent and we also understand the challenges they are going through hence why we thought to start the ‘rush
challenge’. As a company, we are happy to support as many talented individuals that require our services especially in the areas of management, music production, and even promotion’ he said.

Based in Lagos, Nigeria, AAM is an artiste management agency with an interest in helping musicians build a solid and thriving career in the music industry leveraging innovative strategies, constant promotion, and the development of artistes.

The company prioritizes innovation, trust, and excellence, and its vision; to become a reputable stakeholder in the music industry and a haven for artistes, helping them maximize their talents.
BellaNaija.com

