Catch the Final Chapter of Blessing Egbe’s Biblical Parable of “The Ten Virgins”

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The final Chapter of Blessing Egbe‘s dramatic take on the biblical parable of “The Ten Virgins” is here.

Written and produced by Blessing, the movie is an adaptation of “the Biblical parable of the Ten Virgins told in a quaint manner with plenty of music and dance and much suspense as well.”

Ten Virgin maidens who are betrothed to a great Prince must remain faithful and untainted whilst he is away on a seemingly unending journey. What happens next?

Watch the new episode below:

